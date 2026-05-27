Medical Tech Stock Aethlon Medical (Nasdaq: AEMD) Jumps Amid Escalating Ebola Crisis

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ) a leading investment platform for retail investors reports breaking Medical Tech Stock news forAethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD ), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD) is trading at 2.9651 +0.5151 (+21.02%) as of this report on volume of over 11.8 Million shares.

A serious Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in central Africa is escalating quickly, prompting a global health emergency declaration and heightened response efforts. This has boosted interest in companies like Aethlon Medical, whose virus-filtering technology could play a role in treatment, lifting its stock price amid the news.

Other Ebola stocks are seeing big gains as headlines this morning say the outbreak is escalating faster than the response.

These big stock moves are high-risk and volatile and will change with the headlines.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) recently announced that it is actively monitoring developments related to the current Bundibugyo Ebola virus outbreak in Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda and remains prepared to engage with global healthcare and regulatory authorities regarding the potential investigational use of its Hemopurifier(R) technology.

Aethlon's Hemopurifier is an investigational medical device designed to remove enveloped viruses and tumor-derived EVs from circulation. During the 2014 Ebola (Zaire strain) outbreak, the Hemopurifier was successfully administered to a critically ill Ugandan physician treated at Frankfurt University Hospital under emergency-use circumstances.

At the time Hemopurifier therapy was initiated, the physician was unconscious and suffering from multiple organ failure requiring mechanical ventilation, vasopressor support and continuous dialysis. Following a single 6.5-hour Hemopurifier treatment, the patient's viral load reportedly declined from approximately 400,000 Ebola virus copies per milliliter of blood to approximately 1,000 copies per milliliter of blood. The Ebola virus subsequently became undetectable five days following treatment. Testing performed after this treatment indicated that the Hemopurifier captured Ebola virus during therapy; quantitative estimates reported at the time, were approximately 242 million virions. The patient ultimately made recovered and returned home to Uganda.

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