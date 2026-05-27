Mogu Mogu Launches Global Campaign Wanna Skip? You Gotta Chew To Engage Gen Z Worldwide

BANGKOK, May 27, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Sappe Public Company Limited (SAPPE), a leading innovator in beverages from Thailand and the creator of the global“Snack Drink” category, continues to energize the international market with the launch of its latest global campaign for“Mogu Mogu” under the concept“Wanna Skip? You Gotta Chew.” The campaign invites Generation Z worldwide to keep going through life's unskippable moments simply by drinking and chewing“Mogu Mogu,” transforming everyday challenges into enjoyable and manageable experiences while reinforcing the brand's position as a global snackable drink that brings fun into every moment.







As a fruit juice with nata de coco beverage that has pioneered a unique category and achieved market leadership in several countries, including the Philippines, South Korea, and the United Kingdom (based on NIQ data),“Mogu Mogu” continues to differentiate itself through its signature“Tangible Fun” experience, combining refreshing fruit flavors with its iconic chewy coconut jelly. Beyond enjoyment, the act of chewing is also associated with a sense of relaxation, making it a natural companion for moments that feel beyond control. The campaign builds on a key insight into Generation Z, who have grown up in a digital world where they can easily skip unwanted content, yet cannot skip real-life situations.“Mogu Mogu” steps in as a simple yet meaningful solution, helping them navigate those moments in their own way through a playful and sensory drinking experience.



Ms. Piyajit Ruckariyapong, Chief Executive Officer of Sappe Public Company Limited, said,“Generation Z is a powerful force shaping global trends. They value experiences, fun, and authenticity. The 'Wanna Skip? You Gotta Chew' campaign reflects our deep understanding of their behavior. 'Mogu Mogu' is not just a beverage; it is an experience that helps consumers navigate everyday moments in a fun and natural way. This aligns with our ambition to grow a Thai brand into a truly global brand that resonates with consumers across diverse markets.”







The campaign adopts a 360-degree strategy across both online and offline channels. Digitally, it leverages full-scale social media engagement and influencer collaborations in each market to drive awareness and participation. On-ground, the brand activates sampling and immersive brand experiences across key markets, including the Philippines, South Korea and the United Kingdom, bringing consumers closer to the brand and reinforcing emotional connections. This global rollout reflects SAPPE's vision to elevate“Mogu Mogu” beyond refreshment into a“moment of tangible fun” that fits seamlessly into everyday life.



“Mogu Mogu” is one of SAPPE's flagship brands and a pioneer of the“Snack Drink” category, being the world's first fruit juice beverage with nata de coco. Today, the brand is available in over 100 countries worldwide, known for its wide variety of flavors and distinctive chewy texture that sets it apart. With its strong global presence and continuous innovation,“Mogu Mogu” continues to win the hearts of consumers and strengthen its position as a fast-growing global brand. For more information and updates, follow“Mogu Mogu” on TikTok and Instagram, or visit .

About SAPPE

Sappe PCL (SAPPE) is a leading Thai beverage innovator and the creator of the "Snack Drink" category through its iconic global brand, Mogu Mogu, now exported to over 100 countries across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and beyond. The company specializes in fruit juice and functional health beverages designed to serve the evolving lifestyle needs of modern consumers around the world.

SAPPE's diverse portfolio includes globally recognized brands such as Mogu Mogu, the world's first snackable drink; Sappe Aloe Vera, known for its refreshing taste and natural ingredients; and Sappe Beauti, a functional drink line focused on health, wellness, and women empowerment. Headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, SAPPE is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) under the symbol SAPPE.

Driven by innovation, deep consumer insights, and a strong commitment to sustainability, SAPPE operates with a balanced focus on product innovation, economic performance, social responsibility, and environmental impact. The company believes that building a sustainable future begins with valuing people, embracing diversity, and leading with authenticity, creativity, and the courage to drive positive change. SAPPE's mission is to inspire lives worldwide one meaningful beverage at a time.

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