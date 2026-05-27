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IGEL
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IGEL Brings Now & Next Workspace & Endpoint Security Summits to Five European Cities
27.05.2026 / 19:55 CET/CEST
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Roadshow will convene customers, partners, and industry leaders to address endpoint security, resilience, and secure workspace delivery
LONDON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, a global software company delivering the Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform TM for modern digital workspaces and secure access, today announced its Now & NextTM Workspace & Endpoint Security Summit roadshow across Europe. The five-city series will bring together customers, partners, and industry leaders to examine the endpoint security, resilience, and workspace delivery priorities shaping enterprise strategy across the region.
The roadshow extends IGEL's flagship Now & Next ® event into key European markets, creating a regional forum for organizations navigating growing security demands, operational complexity, and evolving requirements for secure access.
"What we are hearing from customers is consistent: organizations want stronger control at the endpoint, greater resilience when disruption occurs, and a practical path to support both current and emerging workspace models," said Klaus Oestermann, CEO of IGEL. "The Now & Next® summit roadshow is designed to bring those conversations closer to home, together with the customers and ecosystem partners, helping define the next phase of endpoint strategy."
Each summit will feature IGEL executives, regional leaders, customers, and ecosystem partners. Speakers across the series will include Klaus Oestermann, CEO; Matthias Haas, CTO; Emanuel Pirker, Field CTO for Contact Centers & Financial Services; James Millingon, Field CTO for Healthcare (EMEA); Jason Mafera, Field CTO for Healthcare (NA); John Walsh, Field CTO for Government, OT & IoT; and Sterling Wilson, Field CTO for BC&DR at IGEL, as well as product experts and partners, including Nvidia, Omnissa, Nutanix, and UltrArmor.
Session agendas will focus on the issues most relevant to European enterprises, including endpoint resilience and recovery, data control and governance, IT and operational technology (OT) convergence, infrastructure modernization, and Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery (BCDR).
The program will also explore how organizations in critical industries can use a centrally governed endpoint strategy to reduce local data exposure, ease refresh-cycle pressure, and strengthen operational continuity.
The IGEL Now & Next Workspace & Endpoint Security Summit series will stop in:
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