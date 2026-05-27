90 Pc Border Fencing Completed Along Meghalaya-Bangladesh Border: CM Sangma

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, May 27 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday said nearly 90 per cent of the fencing work along the India-Bangladesh international border in the state has been completed, while the remaining stretches are expected to be finished after resolving a few local issues.

Speaking to reporters after a Cabinet meeting, Sangma said Meghalaya shares an international border of nearly 440 kilometres with Bangladesh, of which fencing work has already been completed across around 400 kilometres.

“Only about 40 to 45 kilometres of border fencing work remains pending,” the Chief Minister said.

According to Sangma, delays in the remaining stretches are mainly due to ground-level challenges and concerns raised by local residents in some border villages.

He explained that in certain locations, the proposed fencing alignment falls inside Indian territory, affecting privately owned land belonging to local communities.

In a few villages, the alignment of the fencing could divide a village into two parts, raising practical and social concerns for residents.

“These are sensitive local issues involving people's land and habitation patterns. We are engaging with the local communities and village leaders to arrive at practical solutions,” Sangma said.

The Chief Minister stressed that the state government is attempting to strike a balance between national security requirements and the interests of citizens residing in border areas.

He expressed confidence that discussions with stakeholders would help resolve the pending issues soon, paving the way for completion of the remaining border fencing work.

“We expect the pending concerns to be sorted out shortly, after which the fencing work can be completed 100 per cent,” he said.

Sangma further stated that border fencing remains a crucial measure for strengthening security and improving surveillance along the international border.

The Meghalaya government, he said, is working in close coordination with the Central government and relevant agencies to ensure the project is completed at the earliest.

The India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya passes through several remote and densely populated areas, where issues related to land ownership, habitation, and traditional village boundaries have often complicated fencing and infrastructure projects.