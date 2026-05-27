Africa CDC Thanks India For Pharmaceutical Supplies For DRC Ebola Aid

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Wednesday extended gratitude to India for emergency pharmaceutical supplies in the midst of Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Africa CDC stated that the supplies include essential diagnostics, therapeutics, infection prevention and control materials, among other things.

In a post on X, it said, "Africa CDC welcomes the arrival of emergency pharmaceutical supplies generously donated by the Government and people of India to support the ongoing response to the Bundibugyo Ebola Outbreak in the DRC. Received in Uganda by Africa CDC's Eastern Africa RCC, the supplies include essential diagnostics, therapeutics, infection prevention and control materials, and case management support that will soon be deployed to affected communities in eastern DRC." "Africa CDC thanks the Government of India for its continued support and commitment to protecting lives and advancing health security across the continent," it added.

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Meanwhile, Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that Eastern DRC now faces a catastrophic collision of disease and conflict with the Ebola outbreak in Ituri province outpacing the response. The Ebola Bundibugyo virus has no approved vaccine nor treatment. Stopping this Ebola transmission depends entirely on humanitarian access. Yet ongoing clashes are driving mass displacement, pushing exposed contacts into overcrowded camps and severing critical containment corridors. Frontline workers are risking everything, while attacks on health facilities make tracking cases and their contacts nearly impossible, he said in the statement.

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Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Chief of Defence Forces of the Uganda People's Defence Force cautioned that the security forces are sealing their entire border with the DRC until further notice. "The security forces are sealing our entire border with the DRC until further notice. No movement of people between the two countries is permitted. This is in response to the Ebola outbreak in DRC. Trying to breach this order will endanger your life. We will update you on the situation as it develops," he said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in South Africa announced that Russian scientists have developed a vaccine against a new Ebola strain.

"Russian scientists have developed a vaccine against a new Ebola strain, Health Minister Murashko announced. According to the Russian scientists, the vaccine may also protect against the rare Bundibugyo strain linked to the outbreak in the DRC." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)