日本語 ja 香港、オフショア資産管理でスイスを抜き世界首位に Read more: 香港、オフショア資産管理でスイスを抜き 中文 zh 香港超越瑞士,成为全球最大离岸财富中心 Read more: 香港超越瑞士,成为全球最大离

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Chinese territory enjoys surge of investment from mainland as wealthy spread assets across different jurisdictions. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Hong Kong overtakes Switzerland as hub for global offshore wealth This content was published on May 27, 2026 - 09:22 4 minutes Mercedes Ruehl in Zurich and ArjunNeil Alim in Hong Kong, Financial Times

Hong Kong has overtaken Switzerland as the world's biggest cross-border wealth hub for the first time, as an influx of investment from the Chinese mainland helped it eclipse the traditional haven.

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Wealth managers in the Chinese territory booked $2.9tn of international assets in 2025, according to estimates from the Boston Consulting Group.

About 60 per cent of that came from mainland China, with BCG forecasting that the rapid increase in Asian fortunes would widen the gap between Hong Kong and Switzerland to almost $600bn by the end of the decade.

China's growth has been bolstered by a return of equity capital markets activity in Hong Kong that has allowed companies to raise funds offshore, as well as the country's manufacturing dominance in sectors such as electric vehicles.

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