Barrage Of Russian Missiles Damages Museums, Library And Theatre In Kyiv The Art Newspaper International Art News And Events

MENAFN - USA Art News) Kyiv Museums Damaged in Russian Strike as Ukraine Warns of Cultural Losses

A weekend missile and drone barrage over Kyiv damaged several of the city's cultural institutions, adding another layer of loss to a war already reshaping Ukraine's museums, archives, and monuments. Ukraine's culture ministry said the 24 May attack hit the National Art Museum of Ukraine, the National Chornobyl Museum, and Ukrainian House, with the Chornobyl museum suffering the most severe damage among those named.

The strike was part of one of the largest attacks since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022. President Volodymyr Zelensky said about 100 people were injured and four were killed across Ukraine. Ukraine's military said Russia launched 600 drones and 90 missiles, including the hypersonic, nuclear-capable Oreshnik. Russia said the barrage was retaliation for a Ukrainian strike in the Luhansk region; Ukraine said it had targeted a drone unit.

For cultural workers, the damage is being read as more than collateral destruction. Culture minister Tetyana Berezhna said Russia has already destroyed or damaged 1,783 cultural heritage monuments and 2,540 cultural infrastructure objects in Ukraine, arguing that the war is also aimed at memory and identity.

The National Chornobyl Museum carries particular weight in that struggle. Recently modernized and reopened with a new permanent exhibition, it had become a central site for interpreting the 1986 nuclear disaster, the evacuated town of Prypiat, and the region's history. Ukrainian House, meanwhile, was damaged but the exhibition Chernobyl. Shelter was not harmed and no casualties were reported there.

The museum's significance extends beyond its walls. It holds personal objects donated by people connected to Chornobyl, along with material tied to the catastrophe and the surrounding region. For researchers and curators, such losses are difficult to quantify. Some artifacts can be repaired. Others, once gone, leave a gap in the historical record that cannot be filled.

Kyiv Ukraine CulturalHeritage MuseumDamage Chornobyl ArtAndMemory