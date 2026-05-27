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Football Fans Admit To Checking Match Scores At Weddings And Funerals
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital) The most inappropriate places fans have checked the football scores include weddings, funerals – and even during the birth of a child. A poll of 2,000 sports fans found more than a quarter (26 per cent) admitted they've sneakily kept tabs on a match in an inappropriate environment, with 17 per cent even doing so on a date. Others who are guilty of this have slyly glanced at their phones at the supermarket (30 per cent), during a family meal (29 per cent) and even while at another sports event (22 per cent). The office remains the top place people secretly set up a second screen (48 per cent), but 25 per cent have pushed their luck by watching a game during the speeches at a wedding. Wilkin Lee, a spokesperson for Motorola which commissioned the research, said:“This highlights just how far fans will go to stay connected to the action, even if the timing couldn't be worse. “Whether it's a quick score check or tuning in for a few minutes, people are determined not to miss the big moments when they're meant to be fully present elsewhere. “While there's a time and a place, it shows how much live sport has become a part of people's routines.” Of those polled, 86 per cent said it was important for them to stay connected to a specific team, event or match and 84 per cent highlighted the importance of being able to watch live. A quarter (26 per cent) have even gone as far as changing or cancelling social plans so they could watch a sports game. With 53 per cent worrying about missing a live sporting event - and willing to sacrifice missing a haircut (45 per cent), gym session (40 per cent) or weekly class (28 per cent) to catch a match. Exactly four in 10 admitted that when a sporting event is on and they are unable to watch it, they struggle to think about anything else. Football was the most streamed sport on mobile (54 per cent), with 62 per cent claiming if their team made the final there is nothing that would stop them from watching that match - no matter the situation. With the football World Cup starting this summer, 35 per cent said watching it will take priority over their job and social life this June. The OnePoll data also found 21 per cent are only planning on watching games involving their national team and 28 per cent are planning on catching every match. Nearly three in 10 (28 per cent) will be staying up late to catch the games, while 28 per cent will do a combination of this and early morning wake ups. Wilkin Lee for Motorola, the official smartphone partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, global smartphone partner of Formula 1, and official partner of Ducati Corse, added:“With a huge summer of sport ahead and so many matches kicking off outside of normal hours, fans are finding creative ways to stay on top of the scores. “We're all about helping fans watch, capture, and share every moment. “Having a reliable phone and a strong connection means they can keep up with the action wherever they are.” TOP 10 PLACES PEOPLE HAVE SNEAKILY CHECKED THE FOOTBALL SCORES: 1. At work/in the office 2. In the supermarket 3. During a family meal 4. At another live sports event 5. At the beach 6. At a wedding 7. During a birthday party 8. At the gym 9. Cinema 10. In a public bathroom
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