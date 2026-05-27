Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Well Positioned To Take Advantage Of Oil-Driven Inflation And The Continued High Gold Prices

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) and may include paid advertising.

ESGold Corp., a development-stage company committed to the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-quality mineral properties worldwide, is optimistic about historically high gold prices With the ongoing global political issues, there has been oil-driven inflation and a general lack of faith in traditional stores of wealth, which experts note are long-term drivers of gold prices ESGold has positioned itself to take advantage of this growth, being fully funded to execute, and is on track to kicking off production at its flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec Gordon Robb, ESGold's CEO, has noted that 2026 will be a major year for the company, with important milestones being achieved, and with ongoing market factors in their favor

ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF), a development-stage company committed to acquiring, exploring, and developing high-quality mineral properties worldwide, remains optimistic about gold prices in 2026 and is positioning itself to take advantage of it. This comes amid growing oil-driven inflation and debt factors which continues to highlight gold as a safety hedge, both for the short-term and long-term ( ).

As of May 21, 2026, the price of gold was trading at $4,504 an ounce, up from $3,312 a year ago. According to JPMorgan, it is projected that by year-end, this price will likely hit close to $6,000 per troy ounce, a key signal pointing to the potential gold has for growth and its viability as an important...

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