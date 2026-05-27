Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) Expands North American Rare Earth Footprint To Reduce Dependence On China

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) and may include paid advertising.

Powermax Minerals is expanding its North American rare earth element exploration portfolio across Canada and the United States to address the significant dependence on China for processed rare earth materials supporting key defense and industrial applications. China controls roughly 60% of global rare earth mining and approximately 90% of downstream processing capacity. Growing Pentagon demand for drones, missile systems, and advanced electronics, continues to ratchet up demand for secure non-Chinese rare earth supply chains. Powermax recently moved to acquire the Hopkins Rare Earths Project in northern Ontario, adding to projects in British Columbia, Ontario, and Wyoming.

As the United States accelerates efforts to rebuild domestic supply chains for critical minerals, exploration companies focused on rare earth elements are attracting growing investor attention. Among them is Powermax Minerals (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on rare earth projects across North America. The company is assembling a portfolio of important rare earth element (“REE”) projects in North America at a time when geopolitical concerns and defense requirements are reshaping how governments approach strategic mineral supply.

Rare earth elements are essential to a broad range of modern technologies, including electric vehicles, wind turbines, advanced electronics, military guidance systems, jet engines, and permanent magnets. The growing demand must be met with increased mining as well as economical processing and...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PWMXF are available in the company's newsroom at

Exploration Target Cautionary Statement

The exploration targets discussed are conceptual, and there is currently not enough data to confirm a mineral resource. Further exploration may not yield successful results.

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