Rockbreaks Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) Reports Record Fiscal 2026 Revenue, Strong Cash Flow

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Silvercorp Metals and may include paid advertising.

Silvercorp Metals (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reported record fiscal 2026 revenue of $438.1 million, up 47% year over year, driven by a 72% increase in realized silver prices, while generating $310.6 million in operating cash flow and $181.3 million in free cash flow. In the fourth quarter, the company posted record quarterly revenue of $147.4 million, up 96%, and adjusted EBITDA attributable to equity shareholders of $98.1 million.

Silvercorp ended the fiscal year with $422.3 million in cash and short-term investments, while advancing growth initiatives including development of the El Domo mine in Ecuador and completion of its acquisition of a 70% interest in the ZAAV project in Kyrgyzstan. The company also highlighted continued ESG progress, including an improved MSCI ESG rating of AA.

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About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cash flow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SVM are available in the company's newsroom at

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