Earth Science Tech Inc. (ETST) Drives Shareholder Value Through Multi-Sector Diversification And Ongoing Buybacks

Earth Science Tech has positioned itself as a diversified healthcare holding company focused on pharmaceutical compounding, telemedicine, healthcare services, and strict capital allocation. The company recently completed a vertically integrated telehealth and pharmacy ecosystem through the launch of MyOnlineConsultation, with telemedicine capabilities supporting patient acquisition, while pharmacy operations drive high-margin recurring prescription-based revenue streams. Above all, Earth Science Tech emphasizes balance-sheet strength and capital discipline through ongoing share repurchase initiatives designed to reduce dilution and support shareholder value. The growing company operates multiple subsidiaries spanning compounding pharmacies, telehealth platforms, clinics, healthcare support services, real estate and cash management.

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Over the past several years, Earth Science Tech (OTC: ETST), a strategic holding company, has undergone a significant transformation. Divesting legacy wellness operations, the company has repositioned itself to acquire and scale cash-flowing assets across healthcare, pharmaceutical compounding and telemedicine, alongside active cash management, through a growing network of subsidiaries operating under the umbrella of a diversified holding company structure.

Today, the company executes a strategy focused on acquiring and actively managing businesses capable of generating sustainable long-term cash flow across regulated healthcare, real estate, cash management, and related industries. That transition became more visible in March when...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ETST are available in the company's newsroom at

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