SLB Named On Forbes Accessibility 200 List

MENAFN - 3BL) SLB has been named on the 2026 Forbes Accessibility 200 List, which recognizes organizations working to improve accessibility and inclusion for people with disabilities.

The company was acknowledged in the Neurodiversity Impact category for its initiative aimed at supporting neurodivergent talent and strengthening inclusive practices across the employee experience.

“We are proud to be included in this year's Accessibility 200 List,” said Carlos Sarmiento, director of Culture, Diversity and Inclusion at SLB.“We continue to focus on increasing awareness, improving support and creating an environment where the different strengths and diverse perspectives of all our people can thrive."

In addition to its neurodiversity program, SLB has introduced an internal disability inclusion framework that guides locations worldwide on initiatives such as workplace adjustment services and accessibility improvements as well as awareness and mentoring programs.

Complementing these efforts is the ThisAbility Network, an employee resource group that connects colleagues with disabilities, long-term health conditions, caregiving responsibilities and allies. The network provides a global community where employees can share experiences, access peer support and encourage learning across the organization.

SLB has also been listed on the Disability Index ® for four consecutive years, reflecting its ongoing efforts to support disability inclusion in the workplace.

Learn more about SLB's inclusive culture here and in the company's Sustainability Report.