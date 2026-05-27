La Pink Marks 3 Years With Launch Of 'SPF That Breathes' Campaign, Reinforces Focus On Science-Backed Clean Beauty

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) As it marks three years of building science-backed clean beauty solutions for modern Indian consumers, La Pink has unveiled its latest campaign,“SPF That Breathes” (#SPFThatBreathes) an initiative designed to spark conversations around sunscreen textures, skin comfort and barrier-conscious skincare.



100% natural formulation made with the goodness of Kakadu Plum, Blueberry, Raspberry, White Haldi, Chia Seed, Licorice, Hyaluronic Acid, and Niacinamide



Over the last three years, the brand has steadily expanded its presence across categories and retail touchpoints while focusing on ingredient-led formulations tailored for Indian skin and climate conditions. Building on this journey, the new campaign reinforces La Pink's philosophy of combining efficacy with everyday skin comfort.



Centred around the thought,“What if your SPF is the problem?”, the campaign questions the heavy, coated feel often associated with conventional sunscreens. Through“SPF That Breathes”, La Pink introduces its microplastic-free sunscreen philosophy that focuses on lightweight, breathable sun protection without compromising on performance.



The campaign film visually contrasts“plastic-coated skin” with fresh, breathable skin, bringing alive the difference between dense sunscreen finishes and a more natural, skin-like glow. Through striking visuals and storytelling, the film highlights how modern consumers are increasingly looking for skincare products that feel as good as they perform.





Nitin Jain, Founder & Director, La Pink



Speaking on the occasion, Nitin Jain, Founder, La Pink said,“As consumers become more ingredient-conscious and aware of what they apply on their skin, the conversation is shifting beyond just efficacy to overall skin health. 'SPF That Breathes' reflects our commitment to creating science-backed skincare that feels effective, comfortable and mindful of the skin barrier.”



Looking ahead, La Pink is focused on accelerating its growth journey through category innovation, stronger offline expansion and deeper consumer engagement across India. The brand is actively working towards expanding its Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) presence across metro cities while strengthening its omnichannel footprint. With ambitious plans for the next phase of growth, La Pink is targeting a turnover of Rs. 100 crore over the next 2–3 years as it continues to scale its science-backed clean beauty portfolio for the evolving Indian skincare consumer.



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About La Pink

La Pink is India's first 100% microplastic-free beauty brand, focused on delivering science-backed formulations that are both effective and environmentally responsible. As a homegrown brand, it is built on the philosophy of simplifying skincare through ingredient-conscious, high-performance solutions tailored to Indian consumers.