Max Fashion Celebrates 20 Years With Max Kids Festival Inspired By Disney And Pixar's Toy Story 5

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) The largest kidswear festival in India returns, offering an expansive Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5-themed collection, exciting in-store experiences, and city-wide activations, providing families with even more compelling reasons to participate.

Celebrating 20 years, Max Fashion brings the Max Kids Festival inspired by Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5

This summer, Max Kids Festival returns with its biggest edition yet transforming 530+ stores across India into destinations built around discovery, imagination, and play. What began two decades ago as a seasonal retail event has evolved into one of the country's most anticipated summer experiences for families. Max Kids Festival 2026 is bringing timeless Disney storytelling to life through character merchandise, interactive experiences, and on-ground activities designed to make every store visit truly memorable.

Celebrating 20 years, Max Fashion brings the Max Kids Festival inspired by Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5

Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 Is Here. And so is Max Fashion's themed collection.

The launch of Max Fashion's Toy Story 5-inspired collection is timed with the much-anticipated film release on 19 June. Inspired by one of the world's most beloved franchises, the collection features designs showcasing fan-favourite characters like Woody and Buzz Lightyear, bringing themes of friendship and adventure to everyday kidswear.

50+ Styles. Everyone's Favourite Characters.

Spanning infants, kids, and teens, the Max Kids Festival features over 50 styles from the Toy Story 5-inspired collection including coordinated sets, playful prints and everyday essentials, all starting at xx INR. As part of a broader celebration of Max Fashion's Disney and Marvel-themed portfolio, this year's festival will be the most exciting yet.

Paint & Win: Making Kids the Stars, City by City

Taking the festival beyond store walls, Max Fashion is launching Paint & Win - a city-wide creative contest that has already drawn 5,000+ registrations. Designed to engage children through imagination and art, the initiative rolls out across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai, inviting young fans to express themselves through painting while enjoying games, music, and interactive experiences themed after Toy Story 5 at every stop. Exciting prizes await the young creators: the winner will walk away with a gift voucher worth INR 6,000, a trophy, and a certificate, while the runner-up will receive a gift voucher worth INR 3,000 alongside their own trophy and certificate.

A Grand Celebration Two Decades in the Making

As part of the festival launch in celebration of 20 years of Max Fashion in India, the brand hosted a first-of-its-kind in-store fashion walk wearing Toy Story 5-themed collections at its Rajouri Garden store in New Delhi - a truly grand occasion that brought together 200+ families, including parenting creators for an unforgettable afternoon.

Sumit Chandna, CEO, Max Fashion, said, "Max Kids Festival has evolved into a powerful platform for us to showcase the depth and breadth of our kidswear offering while creating memorable experiences for families. This year, we are bringing that to life through an expansive character-led collection that blends everyday comfort with playful design across categories and age groups. This collection inspired by Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 gives us a unique opportunity to connect storytelling with product in a way that feels relevant, accessible, and engaging for both kids and parents."

About Max Fashion

Max Fashion, known for 'everyday fashion', is the biggest fashion brand across the Middle East and India. Opening its first store in the Middle East in 2004, the brand has grown at a phenomenal pace and now has a footprint in over 19 countries globally. In India, currently with 530+ stores & presence across 210+ cities, Max is the largest family fashion brand not only in the Middle East but also in India in the shortest span of time. Fashion's brand vision is to“democratize fashion” for the contemporary middle class by offering global fashion trends at amazingly affordable prices. It enjoys universal appeal across young families as well as millennials, who are not only fashion conscious but tech-savvy, because of a well-balanced portfolio across Apparel, Footwear & Accessories for Men, Women & Kids.

Max Fashion is a true omnichannel brand with an outstanding Online shopping experience through the maxfashion website as well as an engaging app which is enjoyed by millions of consumers.

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