U.S. Department Of State Awards Design-Build And Operations Contracts For The USA Pavilion At Expo 2027 In Belgrade, Serbia

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The U.S. Department of State is pleased to announce the selection of Vita Motus to lead the design of the USA Pavilion for Specialized Expo 2027 Belgrade, and is also pleased to announce the selection of Trivandi USA to lead the operations and delivery for the pavilion. Expo 2027 Belgrade will provide an opportunity to project American leadership, demonstrate excellence in sports and music, and highlight the United States as the best economic partner in the Balkans and around the globe.

Expo 2027 is a Specialized Expo focusing on the theme,“Play for Humanity – Sport and Music for All.” Expo 2027 will open on May 15, 2027, and is expected to draw over four million visitors during its three-month duration. This marks the first-ever Expo held in the Balkans.

The U.S. Department of State looks forward to partnering with Trivandi and Vita Motus to make the USA Pavilion a resounding success.

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