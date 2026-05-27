VRRM INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation Of Verra Mobility Corporation Announced By Holzer & Holzer, LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Verra Mobility Corporation (“Verra Mobility” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: VRRM) complied with federal securities laws. On May 26, 2026, Verra Mobility announced that it received a termination notice from Avis Budget Group, which becomes effective in September 2026. The Company further disclosed that it“expects the termination to reduce Commercial Services' 2026 annualized revenue by approximately $135 million to $145 million and 2026 annualized segment profit by approximately $120 million to $125 million, before taking into account expected cost reduction initiatives.” The price of the Company's stock dropped following this news.

If you purchased Verra Mobility stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ... or Joshua Karr, Esq. at ..., call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at to discuss your legal rights.

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