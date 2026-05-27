Global Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) Treasury Management Market To Grow At 18.8% CAGR By 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) treasury management market has been experiencing rapid expansion recently, driven by growing interest in blockchain and decentralized finance. As organizations seek more transparent and automated ways to manage funds, this market is positioned for substantial growth in the coming years. Let's explore the market's current status, key drivers, regional dynamics, and future outlook.

Market Size and Expected Growth of the DAO Treasury Management Market

The DAO treasury management market has seen significant growth and is projected to continue on this upward trajectory. It is expected to increase from $0.73 billion in 2025 to $0.87 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. This expansion during the historical period is largely due to the emergence of cryptocurrency ecosystems, the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, increased blockchain adoption, early experiments with DAO governance models, and growing demand for transparent fund management solutions. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $1.73 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.8%, boosted by factors such as greater institutional involvement in DeFi, wider use of automated treasury governance tools, advancements in cross-chain interoperability, demand for regulatory-compliant DAO structures, and integration of AI-based treasury analytics.

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Understanding DAO Treasury Management and Its Role

DAO treasury management involves utilizing blockchain technology, smart contracts, and DeFi protocols to oversee and govern the financial assets of decentralized autonomous organizations. This approach facilitates transparent, automated, and community-led control over digital treasuries, allowing stakeholders to track funds, carry out transactions, and participate in financial decision-making through token-based voting and programmable rules. Essentially, it ensures efficient and secure handling of assets within decentralized frameworks.

Key Drivers Behind DAO Treasury Management Market Expansion

The increasing acceptance of cryptocurrency plays a major role in driving the growth of the DAO treasury management market. Cryptocurrency, a digital currency protected by cryptography and operating independently of central authorities, is gaining traction because it offers secure, decentralized, and borderless transactions that provide users with greater control and privacy. DAO treasury management complements this trend by offering transparent, automated systems for managing digital assets, ensuring proper allocation and governance of funds within blockchain ecosystems.

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Supporting this growth, a survey conducted by Security in January 2026 involving 992 U.S. adults found that cryptocurrency ownership rose from 27% in 2024 to 28% in 2025, marking a notable increase. This rising adoption underpins the expanding demand for DAO treasury management solutions.

Regional Overview of the DAO Treasury Management Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the DAO treasury management market, reflecting its advanced blockchain infrastructure and high level of institutional engagement. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing digital innovation and adoption of decentralized technologies. The market report also covers regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on global market trends and opportunities.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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