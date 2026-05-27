Toll Brothers Opens Three New Home Collections At Parkside Village In Loudoun County, Virginia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New luxury home collections feature stunning designs and resort-style amenities in a prime Loudoun County location

ASHBURN, Va. and ALDIE, Va., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of three new collections of homes at Parkside Village, a sought-after luxury home community in Loudoun County, Virginia. The new Redwood collection is in Ashburn, Virginia, and the new Hickory and Sycamore collections are located in Aldie, Virginia. The Parkside Village Sales Center and model homes are open daily, with a total of five collections of new homes now offered by Toll Brothers in the community.









Parkside Village features an array of single-family home designs ranging from 2,542 to over 7,268+ square feet with pricing starting from the mid-$900,000s. Each distinct new home collection offers versatile floor plans with open-concept designs, luxurious primary bedroom suites, spacious secondary bedrooms, and finished basements. Homes are designed to complement the picturesque surroundings while providing the modern amenities and personalization options that today's home shoppers desire.

Parkside Village is situated within a serene setting featuring abundant open green space, lush parks, a scenic pond, and a wide variety of amenities, including a community pool, pickleball courts, playgrounds, and walking and biking trails. The community's location offers convenient access to commuter routes, shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation, with nearby attractions such as Hal & Berni Hanson Regional Park, Brambleton Town Center, and Dulles Landing.





"We are excited to launch three new collections of single-family homes at Parkside Village, where home shoppers will find exceptional home designs, an expansive array of amenities, and a location that combines natural beauty with modern convenience," said Nimita Shah, Division President of Toll Brothers in D.C. Metro. "This community truly offers a luxury lifestyle for families looking to put down roots in Loudoun County."

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Quick move-in homes are also available in the community, with homes ready for immediate move-in or deliveries later this fall.

The community is assigned to highly rated Loudoun County Public Schools, making it an ideal choice for families. Its convenient location also offers easy access to the Dulles Toll Road, Route 50, Route 7, Route 28, and Dulles International Airport, further enhancing its appeal.





The Toll Brothers Sales Center and professionally decorated model homes are located at 41545 Dogwood Park Circle in Aldie. For more information about Parkside Village and other Toll Brothers communities in the D.C. Metro area, call 855-298-0316 or visit.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)