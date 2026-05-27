Major Multi-Plant, Multi-Day Automotive Manufacturing Equipment Auctions Dura Shiloh

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- HYPERAMS is pleased to announce a major multi-location industrial auction event featuring the complete closure of two automotive parts manufacturing facilities formerly operated by Dura Shiloh.

Beginning June 2, 2026, the multi-day auction will provide manufacturers and industrial buyers a rare opportunity to acquire high-quality, production-ready equipment from facilities located in Galesburg, Michigan and Goshen, Indiana. Auctions will be conducted via live webcast and online timed formats on June 2nd, 3rd, 9th, and 10th, 2026.

The sale includes a broad range of metal fabrication, robotic welding, hot stamping, machining, finishing, and plant support equipment from two fully integrated manufacturing operations.

Bob Pabst, President of HYPERAMS, stated:

"These facilities contain significant manufacturing capability and represent an exceptional opportunity for buyers seeking quality, immediately deployable production assets. Both plants were in production through the first quarter of this year and remain under power for inspection purposes."

Auction highlights include:

.Nearly 60 robotic welding and automation systems, including ABB and SKS equipment;

.More than 10 Trumpf TruLaser cells;

.Schuler and Loirsafe hot stamp presses up to 1,000 tons;

.Verson and Fagor straight-side press lines up to 1,200 tons, including associated coil handling and straightening systems;

.HAAS and Doosan machining centers;

.Fully integrated large-capacity e-coating line featuring rinse tanks, monorail cranes, reverse osmosis water purification, air scrubbing systems, and cure oven infrastructure; and

.Complete tool rooms, maintenance shops, quality laboratories, material handling systems, and 400+ lots of MRO and plant support equipment

Importantly, the facilities remain under power, allowing buyers to inspect equipment in place.

In addition to the Michigan and Indiana auction events, HYPERAMS is also managing the ongoing sale of assets from Dura Shiloh's operating Valley City, Ohio facility. Available through private treaty sale, the offering includes quality coil processing, stamping, welding, fabrication, material handling, and plant support equipment, providing buyers with further opportunities to acquire production-ready assets from an active manufacturing operation.

The auctions, as well as the Valley City asset sales, are being conducted in conjunction with National Machinery Exchange, combining extensive industrial expertise and global marketing reach to maximize buyer participation.

To discuss the sale, arrange an inspection, or submit pre-auction offers, contact:

Steve Kleba

Senior Director of Auction Services – HYPERAMS

(815) 451-3451

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For auction details, asset catalogs, inspection schedules, and registration, visit .

About HyperAMS, LLC

HYPERAMS is a full-service asset monetization, valuation, and advisory firm, specializing in an array of asset maximization services. Since its inception, HYPERAMS has performed thousands of appraisals and other diligence services, auctions, inventory liquidations, and store closings on behalf of financial institutions, restructuring and turnaround professionals, private equity firms, and business owners. Our team will find the value solution that best suits your business needs.