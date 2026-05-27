DRI Nagpur Regional Unit Busts Major Illegal Ivory Trafficking Ring In Mysuru

MENAFN - IANS) Mysuru (Karnataka), May 27 (IANS) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Nagpur Regional Unit under the Mumbai Zonal Unit has achieved a significant breakthrough by dismantling an illegal wildlife trafficking syndicate operating in Mysuru, Karnataka.

The operation conducted on May 26, 2026 led to the seizure of 4.058 kilograms of Indian elephant tusks and the arrest of three individuals involved in the illicit trade.

Acting on specific intelligence the DRI team raided the location and apprehended the three suspects who were actively dealing in protected wildlife products.

The recovered ivory consisted of Indian elephant tusks which are strictly prohibited from trade under Indian law. The Indian elephant holds Schedule-I status under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

This classification imposes a complete ban on any form of hunting trading or possession of the animal or its body parts.

Following standard procedure the DRI officials completed all seizure formalities at the site.

The three arrested persons and the confiscated 4.058 kilograms of ivory were subsequently handed over to the Forest Range Officer of the Mysuru Territorial Range.

The forest department will now pursue further legal proceedings against the accused under the relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. This case highlights the persistent challenge of wildlife crime in India where organised networks continue to target endangered species for profit.

Asian ivory particularly from Indian elephants remains in high demand due to its unique properties. Carvers prefer it for its relative softness which allows for finer detailing in intricate artefacts and decorative items.

Such carved pieces often fetch high prices in underground international markets where they are viewed as symbols of luxury and status.

Despite stringent national laws and international conventions banning the trade in Asian elephant ivory the black market continues to thrive driven by hidden demand from collectors and artisans.

The involvement of organized syndicates makes these cases particularly complex requiring coordinated efforts between agencies like the DRI and state forest departments.

The DRI has successfully disrupted several such trafficking networks in recent years.

These repeated actions demonstrate the agency's strong commitment to protecting India's biodiversity and combating environmental crimes.

Officials emphasised that sustained vigilance and intelligence driven operations are essential to curb the illegal wildlife trade which poses a serious threat to endangered species like the Indian elephant.

Conservationists have welcomed this latest bust calling it a timely intervention that could deter other potential offenders.

The incident also serves as a reminder of the need for greater public awareness and stricter enforcement at all levels to safeguard wildlife heritage.

With elephant populations already under pressure from habitat loss and poaching such enforcement actions play a crucial role in ensuring their survival for future generations.

The case remains under active investigation as authorities explore possible links to larger smuggling networks operating across state borders.