Suncar Technology Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results
| SUNCAR TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In U.S. Dollar thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
| For the three months ended
March 31,
|2025
|2026
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Revenues
|Auto einsurance service
|$
|45,927
|$
|62,337
|Technology service
|10,665
|15,283
|Auto service
|46,003
|53,548
|Total revenues
|102,595
|131,168
|Operating cost and expenses
|Integrated service cost
|(48,422
|)
|(65,234
|)
|Promotional service expenses
|(44,725
|)
|(57,846
|)
|Selling expenses
|(6,063
|)
|(2,635
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(5,420
|)
|(1,275
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(923
|)
|(1,165
|)
|Total operating costs and expenses
|(105,553
|)
|(128,155
|)
|Operating (loss)/income
|(2,958
|)
|3,013
|Other (expenses)/income
|Financial expenses, net
|(1,029
|)
|(1,149
|)
|Investment income
|122
|99
|Other income, net
|134
|45
|Total other expenses, net
|(773
|)
|(1,005
|)
|(Loss)/income before income tax expense
|(3,731
|)
|2,008
|Income tax benefit/(expense)
|84
|(448
|)
|Net (loss)/income
|(3,647
|)
|1,560
|Less: Net (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interests
|(245
|)
|832
|Net (loss)/income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders
|(3,402
|)
|728
|Net (loss)/income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders per ordinary share
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.01
|Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted loss per share
|Basic and diluted
|102,432,043
|102,009,359
|Other comprehensive (loss)/income
|Foreign currency translation difference
|(1,203
|)
|967
|Total other comprehensive (loss)/income
|(1,203
|)
|967
|Total comprehensive (loss)/income
|(4,850
|)
|2,527
|Less: total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest
|86
|1,880
|Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to the SUNCAR TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC's shareholders
|$
|(4,936
|)
|$
|647
| SUNCAR TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME
(In U.S. Dollar thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
| For the three months ended
March 31,
|2025
|2026
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Revenues
|Auto einsurance service
|$
|45,927
|$
|62,337
|Technology service
|10,665
|15,283
|Auto service
|46,003
|53,548
|Total revenues
|102,595
|131,168
|Operating cost and expenses
|Integrated service cost
|(48,422
|)
|(65,234
|)
|Promotional service expenses
|(44,725
|)
|(57,846
|)
|Selling expenses
|(6,063
|)
|(2,635
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(5,420
|)
|(1,275
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(923
|)
|(1,165
|)
|Total operating costs and expenses
|(105,553
|)
|(128,155
|)
|Operating (loss)/income
|(2,958
|)
|3,013
|Other (expenses)/income
|Financial expenses, net
|(1,029
|)
|(1,149
|)
|Investment income
|122
|99
|Other income, net
|134
|45
|Total other expenses, net
|(773
|)
|(1,005
|)
|(Loss)/income before income tax expense
|(3,731
|)
|2,008
|Income tax benefit/(expense)
|84
|(448
|)
|Net (loss)/income
|(3,647
|)
|1,560
|Less: Net (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interests
|(245
|)
|832
|Net (loss)/income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders
|(3,402
|)
|728
|Net (loss)/income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders per ordinary share
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.01
|Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted loss per share
|Basic and diluted
|102,432,043
|102,009,359
|Other comprehensive (loss)/income
|Foreign currency translation difference
|(1,203
|)
|967
|Total other comprehensive (loss)/income
|(1,203
|)
|967
|Total comprehensive (loss)/income
|(4,850
|)
|2,527
|Less: total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest
|86
|1,880
|Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to the SUNCAR TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC's shareholders
|$
|(4,936
|)
|$
|647
| SUNCAR TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In U.S. Dollar thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
| For the three months ended
March 31,
|2025
|2026
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net (loss)/income
|$
|(3,647
|)
|$
|1,560
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)/income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|-
|Provision/(Reversal) for credit losses
|1,130
|(1,864
|)
|Depreciation
|1,272
|1,511
|Amortization of right-of-use assets
|231
|229
|Share-based compensation of subsidiary
|370
|-
|Loss on disposal of property, software and equipment
|3
|-
|Deferred income tax (benefit)/expense
|(142
|)
|329
|Financing expense related to issuance of GEM Warrants
|149
|149
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|-
|Accounts receivable
|(8,754
|)
|16,308
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(9,980
|)
|(27,945
|)
|Accounts payable
|9,766
|4,926
|Contract liabilities
|1,097
|293
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|(504
|)
|(3,189
|)
|Tax payable
|(33
|)
|(24
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(157
|)
|(219
|)
|Amount due to related parties
|(66
|)
|-
|Total net cash used in operating activities
|(9,265
|)
|(7,936
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchase of property, software and equipment
|(17
|)
|(19
|)
|Proceeds from disposal of property, software and equipment
|1
|-
|Proceeds from short term investment
|-
|41
|Repurchase of non-controlling interests
|-
|(63
|)
|Purchase of other non-current assets
|-
|(2,723
|)
|Purchase of short-term investment
|(122
|)
|-
|Total net cash used in investing activities
|(138
|)
|(2,764
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from short-term borrowings
|29,535
|29,616
|Repayments of borrowings
|(29,260
|)
|(29,075
|)
|Repayments of payables to a related party
|(4,998
|)
|(302
|)
|Shares repurchase
|(13,771
|)
|-
|Payments for GEM litigation
|-
|(1,550
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance cost
|41,631
|-
|Total net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|23,137
|(1,311
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes
|(1,427
|)
|701
|Net change in cash and restricted cash
|12,307
|(11,310
|)
|Cash and restricted cash, beginning of the period
|$
|29,512
|$
|27,860
|Cash and restricted cash, end of the period
|$
|41,819
|$
|16,550
|Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets:
|Cash
|$
|39,222
|$
|13,477
|Restricted cash
|$
|2,597
|$
|3,073
|Total cash and restricted cash
|$
|41,819
|$
|16,550
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|Income tax paid
|$
|91
|$
|143
|Interest expense paid
|$
|869
|$
|889
|Supplemental disclosures of non-cash flow information:
|Obtaining right-of-use assets in exchange for operating lease liabilities
|$
|33
|$
|16
|Prepaid financing expense related to issuance of GEM Warrants
|$
|685
|$
|80
| SUNCAR TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC
Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
| For the three months ended
March 31,
|2025
|2026
|(In thousands)
|Net (loss)/income
|$
|(3,647
|)
|$
|1,560
|Depreciation
|1,272
|1,511
|Financial expenses, net
|1,029
|1,149
|Investment income
|(122
|)
|(99
|)
|Other non-recurring income, net
|(134
|)
|(45
|)
|Income tax (benefit)/expense
|(84
|)
|448
|Share-based compensation(1)
|370
|-
|Transaction fees(2)
|15
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(1,301
|)
|$
|4,524
|Net (Loss)/income Margin
|-3.6
|%
|1.2
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|-1.3
|%
|3.4
|%
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