DROP Act Automation From Captain Compliance, Delivering End-To-End DSAR Compliance For California's Delete Act Ahead Of August 1, 2026 Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Captain Compliance DROP Automation integrates directly with the California Privacy Protection Agency's Delete Request and Opt-Out Platform (DROP), automating subject rights requests at scale and giving data brokers a turnkey path to compliance with SB 362

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captain Compliance, a leading provider of privacy compliance technology for data-driven businesses, today announced the availability of Captain Compliance DROP Automation software, a fully automated solution for processing Data Subject Access Requests (DSARs) and deletion requests under California's Delete Act (SB 362). The platform launches to data brokers ahead of the August 1, 2026 effective date, when registered data brokers will be required to honor consumer deletion requests submitted through the California Privacy Protection Agency's (CPPA) Delete Request and Opt-Out Platform (DROP).

The Delete Act, signed into law in October 2023, establishes the nation's first centralized one-stop deletion mechanism for personal information held by data brokers. Beginning August 1, 2026, every California resident will be able to submit a single deletion request through the CPPA's DROP system that propagates to all registered data brokers - a fundamental shift from the patchwork, broker-by-broker request model that has defined consumer privacy rights to date.

For data brokers and the businesses that rely on them, the operational lift is significant. Each request must be intaken, identity-verified, routed across internal data systems, executed against active and archival storage, propagated to vendors and sub-processors, and logged with the documentation required by the CPPA on a recurring 45-day cycle. Captain Compliance's DROP Automation handles every step of that workflow without manual intervention.

Built for the August 1 Reality

Captain Compliance DROP Automation tool is purpose-built for the operational characteristics of the CPPA's DROP system. Key capabilities include:



Direct DROP intake integration - receives consumer deletion requests from the CPPA's accessible deletion mechanism in real time, with no polling delay.

Automated identity verification - applies risk-based verification appropriate to the data sensitivity, in line with CCPA regulations and CPPA guidance.

Cross-system orchestration - propagates deletion across primary databases, data warehouses, backups, vendor systems, and sub-processor pipelines through pre-built and custom connectors.

45-day recurring deletion cycle - automatically schedules and executes the recurring deletion obligation that applies to data brokers under the Delete Act, without the need for manual ticketing.

Audit-ready logging - produces a complete, regulator-ready record of each request, the verification applied, the systems acted upon, and the disposition timestamp. Scalability for surge volumes - engineered to process more than 10,000 deletion requests per hour sustained, with horizontal scaling for the spikes expected at launch and around publicity events.

Executive Commentary

"The Delete Act is the most operationally demanding privacy obligation California has ever imposed on data brokers, and August 1 is going to land hard on any organization that has been treating DSARs as a manual workflow," said Alex Proctor, Co-Founder and Chief Trust & Privacy Officer of Captain Compliance. "We built Captain Compliance's DROP Automation software because the volume, the velocity, and the documentation requirements of the new regime make automation the only practical path. Our customers are going live now, ahead of the deadline, with a system that handles the full request lifecycle - intake, verification, propagation, recurring deletion, and audit logging - without their teams having to touch each request individually. That is what compliance at the scale of the DROP platform actually requires."

Designed Around the CalPrivacy's Framework

The DROP Automation tool from Captain Compliance has been designed to align with CalPrivacy's regulatory framework and the technical specifications of the DROP system. The platform supports the full set of consumer rights covered by the Delete Act and the broader CCPA/CPRA requirements, including the right to delete, the right to know, the right to correct, the right to opt out of sale or sharing, and the right to limit the use of sensitive personal information. Captain Compliance spoke with CalPrivacy staff during the recent International Association of Privacy Professionals Global Privacy Summit in Washington D.C. Their DROP Act module integrates with the agency's published deletion mechanism in the same manner expected of any registered data broker.

Availability

Captain Compliance DROP Automation and broader data privacy software tools are available today. New customers can be onboarded and processing live deletion requests in advance of the August 1, 2026 effective date. The platform is offered as part of Captain Compliance's broader privacy and compliance suite, and integrates with existing privacy management programs, consent management platforms, and data inventory tooling.

For more information, demo requests, or onboarding book a demo at:

About Captain Compliance

Captain Compliance is a privacy compliance technology company that builds the operational backbone in-house privacy, legal, and compliance teams need to meet a rapidly evolving global regulatory landscape. Captain Compliance solutions cover consent management, subject rights automation, compliance monitoring, privacy notices, dynamic cookie policies, vendor and sub-processor governance, AI oversight, and the cross-functional gates that make modern privacy programs work. The company supports organizations operating under the GDPR, UK GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, the full and growing patchwork of US state privacy laws, the LGPD, the California Delete Act and 100+ data protection laws globally. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Media Contact Captain Compliance Richart Ruddie 954-408-2192