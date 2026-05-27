Six Crore Trees, Welfare Camps Among Gujarat Govt's Plans For Modi Govt's 12-Year Milestone

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, May 27 (IANS) The Gujarat government will organise a statewide series of welfare, environmental, and outreach programmes next month to mark 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led Union government, including large-scale plantation drives, 'Jan Kalyan' camps, natural farming workshops, and visits to major development projects across the state.

State government spokesperson and minister Jitu Vaghani announced the programme after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

He said the celebrations would be held under the theme“12 Years: Of Trust, Development and Public Welfare”.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Vaghani said the completion of 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership represented“not merely years of governance, but years of trust, development and public welfare”.

"The celebrations would begin nationally in Delhi on June 8 and 9 with media interactions involving the BJP national president and members of the Union Council of Ministers. In Gujarat, Chief Minister Patel and members of the state Cabinet will meet media representatives on June 11 and 12 to discuss the transformation and development works undertaken during the period," he said.

Vaghani said the state government had planned the programmes with the spirit of“Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay”, adding that the objective was to take“12 years of continuous good governance, service and nation-building works” to the people through public service initiatives.

"The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign would be expanded across Gujarat from June 5, observed as World Environment Day, following the Prime Minister's call for environmental conservation. Under the initiative, around six crore trees will be planted with participation from schools, universities, and social organisations at mandal and taluka levels across the state," he said.

A statewide cleanliness campaign focusing on plastic waste management will also be held from June 8 to 14 in both rural and urban areas.

From June 12 to 20, the government will organise 'Jan Kalyan Camps' across the state on the model of the Seva Setu programme to provide doorstep services to citizens.

"On-the-spot registration and guidance would be provided for schemes including Ayushman Bharat, PM Surya Ghar Yojana, Lakhpati Didi and PM SVANidhi," he said.

He also announced a 'Pragatipath Yatra' from June 8 to 14, during which visits would be conducted to major development projects and high-priority schemes across Gujarat.

During the campaign, exhibitions showcasing the achievements of the Modi government will be held for three days in each district, and public feedback will also be collected.

Vaghani also said that special meetings would be organised with doctors, engineers, educationists, and social media influencers to ensure the campaign developed into a wider public movement rather than remaining confined to the government level.

He added that "outreach efforts would focus on tribal communities, Scheduled Castes, OBCs, farmers and youth".

"Chief Minister Patel had laid special emphasis during the Cabinet meeting on expanding Prime Minister Modi's Mission Natural Farming initiative to protect soil health and promote better health for future generations," he noted.

According to Vaghani, more than 1,000 workshops and demonstrations on natural farming will be organised for farmers across Gujarat.

Arrangements will also be made for farmers to visit locations where natural farming is practised successfully to address misconceptions about the method.

"The government will additionally facilitate special sales centres at public places and provide online marketing support for agricultural produce cultivated through natural farming practices," he said.

The statewide programme will conclude on June 21, International Yoga Day, when mass yoga sessions will be organised at taluka headquarters across the state in coordination with the Gujarat State Yog Board.