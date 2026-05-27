Kerala CM Satheesan Calls On Home Minister Amit Shah In Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital, marking their first meeting after he assumed his office.

The meeting comes a day after Satheesan held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of his two-day visit to the national capital.

Sources said several issues concerning Kerala, including the state's financial situation, pending central assistance and matters related to the cooperative sector, were discussed during the meeting with Shah, who also handles the Cooperation portfolio in the Union Cabinet.

Internal security coordination and development-related issues are also understood to have figured in the discussions.

The series of meetings with top Union ministers and the Prime Minister is being viewed as an indication that the new Kerala government is keen on maintaining close coordination with the Centre on key administrative and financial matters.

On Tuesday, Satheesan had made it clear that, being his first visit after taking over, the meetings were more of a courtesy call.

He also made it clear that soon he will be returning, and when it happens, he will be coming fully prepared.

Satheesan was sworn in as Chief Minister on May 18.

Political observers said Satheesan's outreach assumes importance at a time when Kerala is facing financial challenges and is seeking greater support from the Union government.

Even though the Congress and the BJP remain political rivals, the new Chief Minister's engagements in Delhi are seen as part of an effort to ensure smoother Centre-State relations and secure assistance for the state.

Photographs were also released after the meeting.

Satheesan will return to his hometown, Kochi, later on Wednesday night as he has a busy schedule visiting religious and social leaders in north Kerala on Thursday, besides a civic reception at Kozhikode.