NEW CINCINNATI IMAGING CENTER UNITES INDUSTRY, ACADEMIC MEDICINE TO ACCELERATE MRI INNOVATION

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new facility, one of only a handful in the world, aims to detect disease earlier, improve patient comfort, and support workforce development

CINCINNATI, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly two years after announcing plans for a“real-world” academic-industrial collaboration, GE HealthCare, University of Cincinnati, UC Health, Cincinnati Children's and JobsOhio officially opened the new Imaging Research & Development Center on UC's medical campus with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 27 celebrating a partnership within the Ohio Discovery Corridor.

The facility brings together academic researchers, clinicians and GE HealthCare scientists to accelerate the development of next-generation magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technologies. The goal is improving patient care, advancing clinical research and expanding access to imaging innovation.

“Ohio's hospitals, academic institutions, and life sciences companies are among the best in the world, and by working together, they will advance the next generation of healthcare,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.“As a result of this unique and powerful partnership, Cincinnati will play an integral role in cutting-edge MRI research and development that will have wide-reaching impacts here in Ohio and across the world.”

The facility is equipped with an innovative GE HealthCare SIGNATM Premier 3T wide-bore MRI scanner and is one of only a handful of centers worldwide with such technology that aims to foster direct collaboration between academia and industry in a shared imaging research environment.

“At GE HealthCare, we believe collaboration is a powerful way to unite industry and academic expertise and accelerate the translation of MRI innovation into clinical reality,” said Kelly Londy, President & CEO, MR and Women's Health at GE HealthCare.“With the capabilities of SIGNATM Premier 3T helping drive exciting new MRI research here, we have an opportunity to ultimately deliver better outcomes for patients.”

The center builds on Ohio's growing leadership in healthcare innovation and imaging technology, including GE HealthCare's longstanding MRI manufacturing and R&D presence in Aurora, Ohio, where the company develops and manufactures its AIRTM MRI coil technology.

In parallel with the work in northeast Ohio, research at the new Cincinnati facility is expected to focus on advancing MRI hardware, software, and imaging techniques to help improve diagnostic accuracy, enhance patient comfort, and support personalized care. Researchers and clinicians will collaborate on projects ranging from investigator-initiated studies and pilot programs to large-scale national and international clinical trials.

Advanced MRI technologies explored and evaluated at the facility have the potential to help reveal imaging biomarkers aimed at early disease detection and targeted treatments. AI-enabled workflow improvements and advanced imaging techniques may also help reduce scan times and improve accessibility for patients who have difficulty remaining still or holding their breath during exams.

“Part of Ohio's unique value proposition is the combined strength of our institutions, and the opening of the Imaging Research & Development Center demonstrates the real-world success of that collaboration,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef.“Industrial and academic partners across the state are executing a shared vision of innovation and growth, which is why Ohio is building the future of medicine.”

The facility will also support the development of emerging imaging approaches, including glymphatic imaging and advanced quantitative MRI methods, aimed at helping improve the monitoring of neurological and liver diseases while enabling more noninvasive and personalized patient care.

“The official opening of the Imaging Research & Development Center marks a monumental step forward in our ability to drive groundbreaking medical discovery on our campus," said Gregory Postel, MD, FACR, dean of the College of Medicine, Christian R. Holmes professor, executive vice president for health affairs at UC and chair of the UC Health Board of Directors.“This collaboration - an intersection of industry and academic medicine - gives our faculty and physician-scientists the cutting-edge tools necessary to advance imaging science, push the boundaries of clinical discovery and train the next generation of leaders in health innovation.”

The Imaging Research & Development Center is expected to contribute to workforce development by creating opportunities for engineers, technologists, clinicians and researchers, who will collaborate in a real-world innovation environment that bridges healthcare delivery and industry-led R&D.

“As the leader in improving child health, research and discovery are critical to our ability to continue to serve patients, families and communities,” said Cincinnati Children's Chief Operating Officer Dr. Evaline Alessandrini.“We greatly value the partnerships we have with the University of Cincinnati and UC Health, which enable us to work together to leverage the federal dollars that come to our region to drive innovation together.”

The collaboration of world-class institutions within Ohio's Discovery Corridor aligns with broader efforts to strengthen and expand Ohio's position as a national hub for healthcare research and life sciences innovation.

“This announcement highlights Cincinnati's leadership in healthcare innovation through the strategic partnership among a nationally recognized pediatric hospital, a leading research university health system, and a global medical technology leader,” said Kimm Lauterbach, president and CEO of REDI Cincinnati.“Thank you to GE HealthCare for putting your trust in our region, providing new opportunities to expand access to cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatment options for patients and families in our community and around the world.”

About the Imaging Research & Development Center

The Imaging Research & Development Center is a collaborative initiative from GE HealthCare, University of Cincinnati, UC Health, Cincinnati Children's and JobsOhio. Located on the University of Cincinnati medical campus in Cincinnati's Corryville neighborhood, the center supports advanced MRI research, clinical trials and technology development focused on improving patient outcomes and accelerating imaging innovation.

Media Contacts:

GE HealthCare: Louis Johnson, ...

JobsOhio: Matt Englehart, ...

University of Cincinnati: Megan Burgasser, ...

About Cincinnati Children's

Cincinnati Children's is ranked among the best pediatric health systems in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, including No. 1 in Cancer care, Gastroenterology & GI surgery, and Diabetes & Endocrinology. In addition, Cincinnati Children's is recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune. Established in 1883, Cincinnati Children's is a nonprofit academic health system that leads the way in healthcare education and pediatric research, where discoveries become innovative treatments and cures that change the outcome for children. This is backed by an extraordinary culture with over 19,400 team members. Cincinnati Children's ranks No. 1 in Ohio and No. 5 in the nation on the Forbes list of America's Best Employers for Healthcare Professionals. More information: CincinnatiChildrens.

Next Lives at the University of Cincinnati

Founded in 1819, the University of Cincinnati ranks among the nation's best urban public research universities. Home to more than 53,600 students, over 12,000 faculty and staff, and over 360,000 living alumni, UC, a Carnegie 1 institution, combines research prowess with a physical setting The New York Times has called“the most ambitious campus design program in the country." UC's momentum has never been stronger as the anchor of the Cincinnati Innovation District, the oldest cooperative education (co-op) program in the country with students earning $94 million annually through paid experiences, an academic health system, and as a member of the Big 12 Conference. The university contributes $10.6 billion in economic impact to the city and $22.7 billion to the state of Ohio. At UC, next is all of us. Learn more at

About UC Health

UC Health is an integrated academic health system serving the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region. In partnership with the University of Cincinnati, UC Health combines clinical expertise and compassion with research and teaching – a combination that provides patients with options for even the most complex situations. Members of UC Health include: UC Medical Center, West Chester Hospital, Daniel Drake Center for Post-Acute Care, Bridgeway Pointe Assisted Living, University of Cincinnati Physicians and UC Health Ambulatory Services (with more than 900 board-certified clinicians and surgeons), Lindner Center of HOPE and several specialized institutes and centers, including the UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute and University of Cincinnati Cancer Center. Many UC Health locations have received national recognition for outstanding quality and patient satisfaction. Learn more at.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO, JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. Learn more at Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About REDI Cincinnati

The Regional Economic Development Initiative (REDI) Cincinnati is the first point-of-contact for companies locating or growing in the 15-county region at the heart of southwest Ohio, northern Kentucky, and southeast Indiana. REDI Cincinnati is supported by top business leaders and community partners and staffed by a team of economic development experts who are uniting the Cincinnati region to compete globally. The future is bright, and we're building it, right now. Join us at.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global healthcare solutions provider of advanced medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and AI, cloud and software solutions that help clinicians tackle the world's most complex diseases. Serving patients and providers for 130 years, GE HealthCare is delivering bold innovations designed for the next era of medicine across its Advanced Imaging Solutions, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics segments to help clinicians deliver more personalized, precise patient care. We are a $20.6 billion business with approximately 54,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2026 Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM.

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CONTACT: Matt Englehart JobsOhio 614-300-1152...