Vastned - Disclosure Of Transparency Notification (Article 14, First Paragraph, Of The Law Of 2 May 2007)

Vastned NV has received a transparency notification dated 26 May 2026, which indicates that Ms. Isabelle de Jonge has crossed the 3% treshold as the result of the exchange of dividend rights for treasury shares of Vastned NV.

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