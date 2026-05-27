Qatar Affirms Commitment To UN Charter, Calls For Ending Ongoing Breaches

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar has underscored that it is thoroughly committed to the United Nations Charter and called for ending the persistent breaches of this Charter.

Qatar pointed out that it will steadfastly continue its efforts, as well as its regional and international partnerships, to reinforce the UN-centric, Charter-based international order.

This was declared in the State of Qatar's statement delivered by Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani before the High-level Open Debate: Upholding the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-Centred International System, convened at the UN headquarters in New York.

The UN Charter, whose pillars had been established by the end of WWII, has never been merely a legal document on a single day, but rather a moral treaty based on an enduring pledge to keep the scourge of wars at bay, Her Excellency underlined.

She noted that the Charter-based international order is currently facing unprecedented challenges demonstrated in the egregious attacks on the sovereignty of nations and their territorial integrity.

These assaults erode the UN's credibility and create a sorely needed credible political will that confirms commitment to this Charter and strengthens plurality through the United Nations, she continued.

Her Excellency further clarified that the current global challenges require a collective international response that aligns with the purposes of the Charter and the founding objectives of the United Nations.

In this regard, Sheikha Alya stressed the importance of the thorough implementation of the Charter principles, indicating that it is essential to avoid selectivity when it comes to interpreting the Charter's provisions.

In addition, Her Excellency highlighted the principle of equality in sovereignty among nations, emphasizing that the use of force or the threat of using it must be prohibited, especially amid the current conditions that mark flagrant violations of international law and international humanitarian law.

The State of Qatar recognizes that it is critical for the UN to remain the pivotal framework of the existing international order, the Representative underlined, adding that the State of Qatar stresses the need to accelerate the UN system overhaul to have a more inclusive and effective international order that fits the challenges of the twenty-first century, while strengthening the United Nations financially, in human resources, and institutionally to fulfill its mandate.

Her Excellency focused on the importance of investing in the conflict-prevention system and addressing the root causes of these conflicts through backing mediation and preventive diplomatic dialogue mechanisms in alignment with the Charter's objectives, as well as the relevant UN resolutions.

The Qatari Representative recalled that the State of Qatar touts its prominent role in the areas of mediation and preventive diplomacy as core pillars in its foreign policy.

She pointed out that Qatar has distinguished itself as a strategic partner of the UN and a trusted international mediator, whose efforts encompassed the facilitation of ceasefire agreements, prisoner exchanges, conflict resolution, and peace accords across various continents.

In this context, Her Excellency reiterated that the State of Qatar is grateful for the ongoing Pakistan-led mediation between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran and backs these efforts.

She confirmed that the State of Qatar fully supports these mediation efforts for de-escalation, which ultimately help boost peace and stability in the region.