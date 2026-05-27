Tsikhanouskaya Speaks With Belarusian Prisoners Of War Who Fought On Side Of Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters' press service, according to Ukrinform.

As noted, the foreign delegation was briefed on the main areas of the Coordination Headquarters' work, the mechanisms for searching for, identifying, and returning prisoners of war and those missing in action, as well as the specifics of cooperation with international organizations.

Coordination Headquarters Secretary Dmytro Usov told the delegation representatives how Belarusian citizens are being recruited into the occupying forces and how many of them have already died on the front lines.

The foreign delegation had the opportunity to speak with Belarusian prisoners of war who had fought on the side of the invaders.

According to Tsikhanouskaya, the actions of these prisoners do not reflect the views of the vast majority of Belarusian society. Therefore, opposition figures are actively working to prevent the Kremlin from dragging Minsk into a full-scale war.

“We are grateful to the Ukrainian people for their resilience and will continue to draw the international community's attention to the crimes of regimes that disregard human life and human rights,” the press service quoted Tsikhanouskaya as saying.

Separately, the meeting addressed the issue of Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children and possible mechanisms for their return home. The release of Belarusian political prisoners was also discussed.

Finally, those present discussed the activities of Belarusian volunteer units defending Ukraine on the front lines and paid tribute to the fallen.

As reported by Ukrinform, Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya arrived in Kyiv on May 25.

Zelensky to: Ukraine has never been threat to Belarus

During a press conference with Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, she noted that it is very important for Belarusian democratic forces that Ukraine view a free Belarus as a partner and neighbor, rather than as a threat.

On May 26, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Tsikhanouskay on the sidelines of the IV International Summit of Cities and Regions“Partnership. Resilience. Readiness” and emphasized that Ukraine has never been a threat to Belarus.

Photo: Coordination Headquarters