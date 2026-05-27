Farm Credit Foundation For Agricultural Advancement Awards $457,000 In Scholarships To 66 Students

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mechanicsburg, PA, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement is proud to support 66 students with $457,000 in scholarships as they pursue the next step in their education and career paths. Valued at up to $10,000 each, these scholarships were awarded to students who demonstrate a strong commitment to academic excellence and a passion for advancing the future of agriculture.

“These students represent the energy, innovation, and dedication that will help shape the next generation of agriculture,” said Sharon McClellan, Chair of the Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement.“We're proud to support their educational journeys and invest in the future of our industry. It's incredibly rewarding to play a role in helping them grow and succeed.”

The Foundation, funded by Horizon Farm Credit, was established in 2015 to make positive impacts in agriculture, and serves Horizon Farm Credit's 100-county territory in Delaware, Pennsylvania, and portions of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. The scholarship program offers awards to high school seniors or those currently enrolled in a two- or four-year higher education program or technical school, with plans to pursue a career in agriculture. To date, the Foundation has awarded more than $1.75 million in scholarships.

Applications for the 2027 scholarship program open later in 2026, and eligible students are encouraged to apply. Scholarship funds are available for students within Horizon Farm Credit's 100-county footprint or Washington, D.C. Applicants must be pursuing careers in agriculture and enrolled in a two or four-year educational program at a college or university, or students currently enrolled in a technical school.

To see the full list of this year's recipients and for more information about the Foundation, visit fcfoundationforag.

About the Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement

The Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement is a non-profit foundation formed in 2015 to help advance the future of agriculture. The Foundation's scholarship program is open to all eligible students located in Horizon Farm Credit's 100 county territory in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington D.C. Learn more at.

About Horizon Farm Credit

Horizon Farm Credit is a member-owned agricultural lending cooperative, providing consistent and reliable financing and related services to full- and part-time farmers, agricultural-related businesses, and rural landowners. The Association serves 100 counties across Delaware, Pennsylvania, and parts of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. The Association has more than 21,000 members and over $7.9 billion in loans outstanding. Learn more at.

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2026 Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement Scholarship Recipients

CONTACT: Becca Stoops Horizon Farm Credit 888.339.3334...