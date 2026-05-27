From Pizza Day To FIFA World Cup 2026, Coinstore Brings Crypto And Football Communities Together

With FIFA World Cup 2026 drawing closer and football conversations starting to heat up across global communities, Coinstor recently connected both narratives through a series of Pizza Day theme campaigns, community activities and interactive events designed around crypto and sport as a new journey for Coinstore and those that stay with us.

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