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From Pizza Day To FIFA World Cup 2026, Coinstore Brings Crypto And Football Communities Together
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the crypto industry, Bitcoin Pizza Day has never just been about pizza. It marks one of the earliest moments Bitcoin stepped into real-world usage, when 10,000 BTC was exchanged for two pizzas back in 2010. What started as a simple transaction gradually became one of the most recognizable cultural symbols in Web3, representing early conviction, community participation and the unpredictable journey of crypto itself.
With FIFA World Cup 2026 drawing closer and football conversations starting to heat up across global communities, Coinstor recently connected both narratives through a series of Pizza Day theme campaigns, community activities and interactive events designed around crypto and sport as a new journey for Coinstore and those that stay with us.
With FIFA World Cup 2026 drawing closer and football conversations starting to heat up across global communities, Coinstor recently connected both narratives through a series of Pizza Day theme campaigns, community activities and interactive events designed around crypto and sport as a new journey for Coinstore and those that stay with us.
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