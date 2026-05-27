Himachal Forest Fires Under Control Despite 232 Incidents, Rising Heat

The forest fire situation in Himachal Pradesh remains largely under control despite rising temperatures and over 232 reported fire incidents this season that have affected nearly 3,000 hectares of forest land, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) Sanjay Sood said on Wednesday.

Addressing mediapersons in Shimla and later speaking to ANI, Sood said the total estimated loss due to forest fires across the state currently stands at around Rs 67 lakh, adding that the Forest Department has intensified preparedness measures amid increasing temperatures in several districts. "Temperatures have risen sharply over the last two to three days. Una has recorded temperatures touching nearly 40 degrees Celsius, while Shimla has also seen unusually high daytime temperatures. Because of this, some fire incidents have increased, but overall the situation is still under control," Sood said.

Fire Incidents and Impact

According to the Forest Department, around 232 fire incidents, including both small ground fires and major blazes, have been reported across the state so far this season. Nearly 2,900 to 3,000 hectares of forest area have been impacted. Mandi district has reported the highest number of fire incidents, with around 85 cases, followed by Dharamshala with 56 incidents. Shimla has reported around 10 incidents, while Solan recorded six major incidents.

Major Blaze in Solan

Sood said one of the significant forest fires broke out in the Solan region near the Air Force Station area, where flames spread towards nearby villages. The blaze continued for nearly 15 hours before being brought under control with the assistance of the Indian Air Force, civil administration and Forest Department teams.

"Air Force helicopters were deployed because the fire had spread close to the Air Force Station. The situation is now fully under control and there has not been any major damage," he said.

Preparedness and Response Measures

The HoFF said the department had anticipated an increase in forest fires this year due to the prevailing weather conditions and had strengthened preparedness measures in advance. Around 2,000 sensitive forest beats across the state have been equipped with dedicated forest fire fighters and field staff. Rapid response teams have also been constituted at the circle levels for immediate deployment during emergencies.

"We are fully prepared. Forest workers and rapid response teams are reaching fire spots much faster now compared to previous years," Sood said.

He added that the state has established a 24x7 fire control room in Bilaspur for monitoring and coordination of fire-related incidents.

Use of Technology in Fire Management

Highlighting the use of technology in forest fire management, Sood said the department has deployed around 10 to 12 drones in highly sensitive areas and plans to significantly increase the number in the coming months with additional funding support.

"We are using drones, satellite imagery and mobile applications for real-time monitoring. Whenever a fire incident occurs, information reaches officers within seconds through the fire monitoring app," he said while speaking to ANI.

The Forest Department has also created and maintained nearly 3,000 kilometres of fire lines across vulnerable forest regions and undertaken controlled burning operations over approximately 12,000 hectares to prevent fires from spreading rapidly.

Funding and Financial Support

Sood said the department has spent nearly Rs 15 to Rs 16 crore this year on preparedness and mitigation efforts. He informed that under the Government of India's Forest Fire Prevention and Management Scheme, Himachal Pradesh received nearly Rs 8 crore this year for Mandi, Bilaspur and another sensitive district. The state government has requested the Centre to extend the scheme to more districts, as several additional regions remain highly vulnerable to forest fires. The state has also received around Rs 9 crore under an externally aided forest fire management project supported by France, he added.

Public Participation and Improved Response

Sood said public participation has become a key factor in controlling forest fires in recent years. "More than one lakh people are connected with our mobile communication system. Whenever there is a fire incident, local residents are immediately informed and contacted. Youth mandals, mahila mandals and local communities are actively participating in fire control efforts," he said.

Responding to criticism that forest officials often arrive late at fire sites, Sood said the department's response time has improved considerably due to technological interventions and better field deployment. "Earlier, information about fires used to reach officials much later. Now, because of the app-based alert system and public support, our teams reach the spot quickly. That has made fire management easier and more effective," he said.

The HoFF also said leaves of department personnel have been restricted in several highly sensitive districts, including Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Una, due to the ongoing fire season.

Damage Assessment and Investigation

On wildlife and ecological damage, Sood said detailed assessments are still underway and that the present financial loss estimate could be reduced after the monsoon, as some affected forest areas naturally regenerate. He added that authorities are also gathering information regarding cases where forest fires may have been deliberately triggered and said further details would be shared after verification by field teams.

Appeal for Public Cooperation

Appealing to citizens for cooperation, Sood said forest fire prevention is a collective responsibility. "Forest protection is not just the responsibility of the department. People must come forward and work together for the benefit of the state and society," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)