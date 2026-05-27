AI In Supply Chain Market - Global Forecast To 2032

Dublin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Supply Chain Market by Offering, Deployment, Application - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The global AI in supply chain market is projected to reach USD 50.41 billion by 2032 from USD 13.93 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 20.2%

This rapid growth is driven by increased supply chain complexity, shifts in demand, and frequent operational disruptions. Organizations are leveraging AI for improved demand forecasting, inventory management, and logistics planning, enabling quicker and more precise decision-making. The uptick is further bolstered by cloud-based systems, real-time data utilization, and burgeoning digital supply chain platforms. Enhanced resilience, cost efficiency, and visibility are establishing AI as a cornerstone for modern, data-driven supply chain transformations.

The market is dominated by prominent players such as SAP SE (Germany), Oracle (US), Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (US), Kinaxis Inc. (Canada), Manhattan Associates (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Anaplan, Inc. (US), and Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. (US). The study includes a competitive analysis of these key players, encompassing their profiles, recent developments, and strategic market approaches.

Services Segment to Record Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

The services segment is set to experience robust growth within the AI in supply chain market, spurred by the complexity of AI projects and the demand for custom solutions. Organizations require specialized services for data preparation, model customization, system integration, and AI enablement within existing ERP, warehouse, and transportation systems. Services are pivotal in managing change, training users, and continually optimizing AI models to maintain accuracy amidst evolving demand and supply conditions. As businesses incorporate AI across functions and regions, the demand for consulting, managed services, and performance monitoring escalates. The move towards cloud and subscription-based AI systems further anchors long-term service contracts, positioning services as a significant market growth driver.

Large Organizations Captured Largest Market Share in 2024

In 2024, large organizations commanded the largest market share within the AI in supply chain sector, attributed to their complex operations, expansive supplier networks, and substantial technology budgets. These enterprises confront challenges involving demand fluctuations, inventory balancing, and logistics coordination across multiple regions, necessitating AI-driven planning and optimization. Often early adopters of advanced tools like demand sensing and predictive risk analytics, larger organizations leverage robust data systems, cloud services, and organizational integration to expedite wide-scale AI adoption. Their commitment to ongoing digital transformation, embedding AI across procurement, manufacturing, and distribution, fortifies their market leadership.

Europe to Account for Significant Share of the AI in Supply Chain Market in 2025

Europe is poised to hold a substantial share of the AI in supply chain market, supported by interconnected trade networks, export-centric industries, and a focus on supply chain resilience. European entities increasingly harness AI for supplier risk management, production planning enhancement, and operational coordination across countries. Rising labor costs and workforce shortages further drive AI automation in warehousing, transportation, and demand planning. Stringent regulations on traceability, sustainability, and reporting mandate AI analytics use for compliance and transparency. The proliferation of cloud platforms, digital twins, and data-sharing initiatives strengthens AI adoption across Europe, consolidating its market significance.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report



Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the AI in supply chain market.

Service development insights, including emerging technologies and R&D activities.

Market development insights through regional market analysis.

Exhaustive information on new software and services, untapped geographies, and recent market developments. Competitive assessment of market shares, strategies, and offerings of leading companies.

Key Attributes:

