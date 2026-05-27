Palmetto Publishing Releases Terry S. Earley's New Literary Novel About Coming Of Age During Vietnam

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Set in 1971 upstate New York, Enter the Ring follows a college senior confronting the draft, lost idealism, and the uncertain passage into adulthood, now available from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released Enter the Ring, a literary coming-of-age novel by debut author Terry S. Earley. The book follows Jason Miller, a college senior in 1971 upstate New York, as he navigates the final stretch of youth against the backdrop of the Vietnam War, the draft, and a counterculture losing its momentum.

Jason pays thirty-three dollars a month for a cramped room in a converted old house near campus. A Rembrandt print hangs on a dirty white wall. The radiator hisses through the night, and the war hisses through the news. In this setting, Earley builds a story of small, accumulating reckonings. Jason's world is populated by late-night conversations, fleeting love affairs, and friendships forged in rebellion. Graduation looms, and with it, questions that no amount of protest or philosophy can answer.

The stakes are both intimate and generational. The draft threatens to pull Jason from the life he is only beginning to imagine. The counterculture that once gave his generation a sense of purpose is cracking under the weight of a world that refuses to bend. The establishment his peers swore to dismantle waits with open arms. Jason must decide what kind of man he is willing to become, knowing that the idealism of his youth may not survive the compromises adulthood demands. The novel asks a pointed question: has his life been a sketch, or is he capable of creating a painting?

Terry S. Earley stated, "This is an entertaining and thought-provoking journey of a pretty typical middle-class young man of the late sixties and early seventies. The transition into the adult world confronts just about all of us, and I believe many readers will be able to identify with Jason's struggle to find meaning in the chaos."

Earley brings nearly five decades of experience in education to his fiction debut. He holds a Ph.D. in Educational Administration from New York University and spent thirty-one years in K-12 education before serving for more than seventeen years as a professor and director at Stony Brook University. Enter the Ring will find a natural readership among fans of Philip Roth's coming-of-age narratives, Pat Conroy's reflective explorations of masculinity, and anyone drawn to the cultural reckoning of the late 1960s and early 1970s. The novel speaks to baby boomers and older Gen-Xers who lived through the era, as well as younger readers curious about a generation that believed it could change the world, only to watch the world change them.

Enter the Ring is available for purchase online at Amazon and.

About the Author: Terry S. Earley is an educator, scholar, and author whose career spans nearly five decades. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Hobart College, a Master of Science in Secondary Education in Social Studies from LIU C.W. Post, and a Ph.D. in Educational Administration from New York University. Over thirty-one years in K-12 education, he served as a social studies teacher, dean, assistant principal, and principal. He has also spent more than seventeen years as a professor and director at Stony Brook University in New York.



Earley's debut novel, Enter the Ring, draws on a lifetime of observing young people at the threshold of adulthood. Set in 1971-72, the novel follows a college senior navigating the Vietnam draft, campus upheaval, and the uncertain passage from youth into the real world. Having dedicated his career to educating and mentoring generations of students, Earley brings a rare authenticity to the emotional landscape of growing up in turbulent times. His deep knowledge of American social history and his firsthand understanding of the challenges facing young people inform every page of this raw, poignant story.



When he is not writing, Earley remains deeply connected to the world of education and the communities he has served throughout his career. He lives on Long Island, New York. Enter the Ring is his first novel, offering Baby Boomers and readers of all generations a thought-provoking journey through one of America's most defining eras. Follow Terry S. Earley for updates on new releases.

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Enter the Ring

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing...