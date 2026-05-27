Arunachal Guv Urges Youth To Preserve Cultural Heritage, Promote National Unity

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, May 27 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Wednesday called upon the youth to preserve traditional values, indigenous knowledge, languages, and cultural practices while contributing towards environmental protection and sustainable living.

Highlighting the role of young people in nation-building, the Governor, while participating in the Yuva Sangam programme under the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar, encouraged them to remain educated, disciplined, and self-motivated.

The Governor interacted with participating students from Uttar Pradesh and the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST). NERIST has been serving as the nodal institution for Arunachal Pradesh for Yuva Sangam Phase VI and has been paired with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow.

Lt Gen Parnaik (Retd) advised the students to connect with people from different parts of the country and engage in meaningful exchanges to strengthen unity, mutual respect, and national integration. He said such interactions help young people appreciate India's rich diversity while deepening the spirit of“oneness” that binds the nation together.

Emphasising the importance of the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative, the Governor encouraged the youth to actively participate in programmes that promote cultural understanding, emotional bonding, and shared national pride.

He also urged them to cultivate curiosity and inquisitiveness, describing these qualities as essential for learning, innovation, and personal growth.

Addressing the visiting students from Uttar Pradesh, the Governor spoke about the rich history, vibrant culture, and developmental journey of Arunachal Pradesh. He highlighted the state's immense potential in hydropower, horticulture, tourism, and organic farming, while also referring to the geographical and infrastructural challenges faced by the frontier state.

Arunachal Pradesh continues to make steady progress with the support of the Central government and the determination of its people, Lt Gen Parnaik (Retd) stated. Connecting Arunachal Pradesh with India's ancient civilisational and cultural heritage, the Governor highlighted several sacred and historical sites in the state.

He referred to Parashuram Kund as a revered spiritual destination associated with Indian mythology and faith. He also mentioned Bhismaknagar and Malinithan, underscoring their historical and archaeological significance and their role in reflecting the deep cultural and spiritual links between Arunachal Pradesh and the rest of India.

The Governor urged the visiting students from Uttar Pradesh to carry back with them the warmth, goodwill, and hospitality of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, along with fond memories of the state's rich cultural heritage, vibrant traditions, and natural beauty. He expressed hope that their visit would strengthen bonds of friendship and deepen their understanding of the Northeast and its people.

Lt Gen Parnaik (Retd) further emphasised that the people of the Northeast are as patriotic, committed, and devoted to the nation as citizens in any other part of India. He said the region has always contributed immensely to the country's unity, security, culture, and development, and therefore deserves equal respect, understanding, opportunities, and treatment in every sphere.

The Governor encouraged the youth to become ambassadors of national unity and work towards eliminating stereotypes and regional barriers through greater interaction, empathy, and mutual appreciation.