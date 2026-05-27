Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NBPE Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding


2026-05-27 10:46:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NB Private Equity Partners Limited

Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that Louisa Symington-Mills, a Director of the Company, has purchased 1000 Class 'A' Ordinary Shares in the Company (" Ordinary Shares ") Following this transaction, Ms Symington-Mills holds 4,950 Ordinary Shares.

Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Louisa Symington-Mills

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

b) LEI

213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares

GG00B1ZBD492

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) GBP 13.99905

Volume(s) 1,000

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 1,000
- Price £13.99905
- Principal Amount GBP

e) Date of the transaction

27 May 2026

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market


MENAFN27052026004107003653ID1111174682



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search