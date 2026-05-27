$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Announces An Investigation Of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHX)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Juan MonteverdeMonteverde & Associates PC (the“M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as ain the 2025 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. The firm is headquartered at thein New York City and is investigatingrelated to its merger with Archenia, Inc.

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NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE EQUAL. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court?When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders?What cases did you recover money in and how much?

About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders...and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No one is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website...

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

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Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2026 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.