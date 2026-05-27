Suvendu Adhikari Launches Annapurna Scheme, Women To Get Rs 3,000

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday released forms for the proposed Annapurna Scheme under which the women would receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 each.

Addressing a press conference, CM Adhikari expressed concern that about 30 lakh people, who have neither applied under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) nor approached the tribunal, are receiving benefits of financial assistance provided by the state government, which is meant only for Indian citizens.

BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' Promise

BJP had promised a monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to women, with an objective to ensure their economic independence.

Adhikari said, "In the BJP's Sankalp Patra, we had pledged that, immediately upon forming the government, we would launch the Annapurna Scheme. Under this initiative, eligible beneficiaries, specifically women, would receive direct financial assistance of Rs 3,000 each. Approximately 30 lakh people have neither applied under the CAA nor approached the tribunal; these individuals are currently receiving funds. This scheme is intended for those residing in India. However, those who have applied under the CAA, or those who have filed an appeal with the tribunal following adjudication, are an exception. We are launching a form today through our Department of Women and Child Development."

Aim for 'Clean and Accurate' Beneficiary List

He added that the application form will collect the details of the applicants and their families.

According to Adhikari, the application form is aimed at a "clean and accurate" list of beneficiaries. "Under the leadership of the Chief Secretary and the Finance Secretary, the entire administrative machinery will be actively involved. The objective is to compile a clean and accurate list, ensuring that benefits reach only those who are truly eligible. The application form collects specific details as our government intends to provide Rs 3,000 and also gather family data, which is essential for implementing other welfare programs for these families," the Chief Minister said.

Annapurna Yojana to Replace Lakshmi Bhandar

The Annapurna Yojana replaces the Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme of the TMC government, under which women from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes households received Rs 1,200 per month, and women from other categories got Rs 1,000. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)