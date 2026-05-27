Former Deputy Prime Minister Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Passes Away

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: His Excellency Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah, former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy and Industry, has passed away.

In a social media post, Al Sadd Sports Club mourned the passing of His Excellency, describing him as the club's spiritual father, former president, and one of its founders.

“We ask Allah to grant him His abundant mercy and admit him to Paradise, and to grant his family, loved ones, and friends patience and solace,” the club said in a post on X.

The Peninsula extends its deepest condolences to His Excellency's family, praying for Allah Almighty's mercy upon him and for him to be granted a place in Paradise.