Mowi ASA Mowi ASA Successful Placement Of New Senior Unsecured Green Bonds

Bergen, 27 May 2026 - Reference is made to the stock exchange notice earlier today.

Mowi ASA (rated BBB+/Stable by Nordic Credit Rating) has now successfully issued a total of NOK 2,700 million (EUR 250 million) in new senior unsecured green bonds, split between two tranches;



NOK 2,000 million (EUR 185 million) has been issued with a tenor of 5 years and a floating coupon of 3‐month NIBOR + 1.10% margin p.a., and NOK 700 million (EUR 65 million) has been issued with a tenor of 5 years and a fixed coupon of 5.524% p.a. (equivalent to a 3-month NIBOR + 1.10% margin p.a.).

The entire issue amount and coupons will be swapped into floating EUR. The transaction was well oversubscribed.

The proceeds from the green bond issues will be used for eligible green projects as defined in Mowi's new Green Financing Framework dated May 2026.

The settlement date is set to 3 June 2026, and an application will be made for the bonds to be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Danske Bank, DNB, Carnegie, Nordea and SEB acted as Joint Global Coordinators, together with ABN AMRO, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and Rabobank as Joint Lead Managers.

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Ellingsen, CFO, +47 905 14 275

Kim Galtung Døsvig, IR Officer & Head of Treasury, +47 908 76 339

About Mowi ASA

Mowi is one of the world's leading seafood companies and the largest producer of farm-raised Atlantic salmon in the world, with an estimated 2026 harvest of 605,000 tonnes from seven farming countries including Norway, Scotland, Ireland, Faroes, Iceland, Canada and Chile.

Mowi is a fully integrated global seafood company, bringing salmon and other seafood of supreme quality to consumers around the world, partly under its own MOWI brand. Mowi is ranked number one in the Coller FAIRR Seafood Index.

With headquarters in Bergen, Norway, Mowi employs 11,700 people in 26 countries worldwide, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Turnover was EUR 5.7 billion in 2025.

For more information, please visit mowi.