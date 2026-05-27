Gmktec Announces 7Th Anniversary Campaign With EVO-T2S Restock And EVO-X3 Preview

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shenzhen, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GMKtec officially announced the launch of itsGlobal Campaign, running fromacross its Global, UK, and European stores. The campaign features exclusive discounts, flash sales, free gifts, referral rewards, and flagship AI mini PC showcases, highlighting the company's growing influence in the AI computing and high-performance mini PC market.

Anniversary campaign pages:

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Under the theme“Seven Years Together, Computing Power Upgraded,” GMKtec is offering promotions across its full lineup: AI Series, High-Performance Series, All-Around Series and Cost-Effective Series mini PCs.

The campaign also includes the return of the EVO-T2S AI Mini PC, now restocked and available in limited quantities. The model previously gained visibility in the tech community through its Intel CEO signed edition, which was released as part of GMKtec's AI mini PC lineup.





GMKtec also confirmed the EVO-X3 AI mini PC debuted May 19 at the AMD AI Developer Conference. The flagship is slated to launch in June and will feature a limited edition signed by AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su, continuing the EVO series' premium signature line.





The EVO series represents GMKtec's strategic push into next-generation AI computing, edge AI deployment, creator workflows, and high-performance local inference applications.

The EVO-X3 is expected to deliver substantial improvements in AI acceleration, compute density, and workstation-class performance within an ultra-compact form factor. Combined with GMKtec's close collaborations across the semiconductor ecosystem, the launch reinforces the brand's growing position in the global AI mini PC segment.





Industry observers note that GMKtec has rapidly expanded its visibility within enthusiast, creator, and AI developer communities by bringing flagship-level AMD and Intel platforms into compact systems that target both professional and consumer users. A GMKtec spokesperson said the company will continue expanding its desktop AI computing portfolio based on AMD's and Intel's heterogeneous computing platforms, with a focus on making high-performance local AI computing more accessible to developers.

In addition to the EVO series announcements, GMKtec also introduced a new AI coding collaboration package for its K13 and K17 high-performance mini PCs.

Customers who purchase the K13 or K17 with the three-month Z AI Coding Plan can receive up to $150 in bundled savings. The standalone plan is priced at $119.99.





The collaboration aims to provide developers, AI engineers, and coding professionals with a more accessible local AI development environment powered by compact high-performance computing hardware.

Z AI Coding Plan details:

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UK Store:





During the anniversary campaign, GMKtec is also offering multiple promotional activities, including:

. Free gifts with selected mini PCs

. Buy More, Save More discounts

. 24-hour Flash Sale on June 6

. Referral rewards for existing and new customers

With continued investment in AI computing, strategic platform partnerships, and enthusiast-focused innovation, GMKtec is positioning itself as one of the emerging brands shaping the next generation of compact AI PCs.

About GMKtec

GMKtec is a Shenzhen-based technology company focused on AI computing systems, mini PCs, and intelligent computing terminals. The company specializes in research and development, manufacturing, branding, and global distribution of compact computing products for consumer, developer, and commercial markets.

GMKtec's product portfolio includes AI mini PCs, desktop AI computing systems, external graphics solutions, and NAS products for home and business applications. The company has established strategic collaborations with industry partners including AMD, Intel, and Microsoft to support innovation in AI computing and compact performance platforms.

Founded by a team with extensive experience in consumer electronics and computing hardware, GMKtec operates its own R&D, manufacturing, logistics, and global sales infrastructure from its Longhua industrial base in Shenzhen. GMKtec products are available in more than 70 countries and regions through global distribution and retail channels.

GMKtec has also introduced the concept of the“desktop AI computing center” as part of its long-term strategy in edge AI and local AI deployment.





CONTACT: Media Contact Summer Qiu Head of Global Brand Marketing GMKtec...