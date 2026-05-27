Everlert, Inc. (OTC: EVLI), Highlights Technical Report Of Bolivian Copper-Gold Project With Updated Independent Technical Review

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Third-Party Geological Review of Expanded Historical Technical Data Supports Continued Advancement Planning for the Company's Flagship Bolivian Mining Asset Platform

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everlert, Inc. (OTC: EVLI) (“Everlert” or the“Company”), operating under the recently adopted legal name American Gold & Copper Inc., provided an update regarding ongoing technical evaluation of its Bolivian copper-gold project platform, including receipt and review of a May 25, 2026 technical assessment communication from independent geological consultants Capps Geoscience, LLC.

According to Capps Geoscience, the firm reviewed the project's historical NI 43-101 technical report together with 63 additional historical drill holes and expanded geoscience work not fully incorporated into the earlier project framework. A copy of the historical technical report reviewed by Capps Geoscience is available here: SAC Report & Addendum. Based on that review, Capps indicated that the expanded technical dataset materially impacts project assessment criteria and supports continued advancement of the project through further technical evaluation, drilling, assay validation, and operational planning.

Capps further noted that, notwithstanding the elapsed period since preparation of the 2021 historical technical report, the underlying project framework remains suitable for continued technical advancement, citing the continued availability in Bolivia of assay laboratories, mining personnel, drilling capability, and heavy equipment necessary to support future technical work and project progression.

The underlying asset package consists of four contiguous mining concessions in eastern Bolivia covering approximately 42,175 hectares in the Guarayos Province, representing a significant land position within a historically underexplored Proterozoic greenstone belt prospective for copper, gold, and silver mineralization.

Historical technical materials reviewed by the Company indicate:



More than $27 million in historical exploration and infrastructure investment

More than 90 geological reports generated over the project's operating history

63 additional historical drill holes reviewed by independent technical consultants

More than 21,000 historical samples and assays

Extensive auger, reverse circulation, and diamond drilling programs Existing camp and operational infrastructure for phased development planning

“What stood out in this review was not just the historical technical foundation, but the additional drilling and geological work that had never been fully incorporated into the earlier framework,” said Brent Nelson, President of South American Copper Ltd.“Capps' review reinforces our view that this project warrants continued advancement through disciplined technical work, validation, and development planning. We have invested years building this asset platform, and this updated independent review represents an important technical checkpoint as we move forward.”

The Company is evaluating next-stage technical initiatives, which may include additional geological review, historical data validation, updated technical reporting analysis, drilling program design, and broader project development planning intended to support long-term operational and capital markets objectives.

The technical materials referenced in this release include a historical NI 43-101 technical report, together with supplemental independent review materials relating to the Company's Bolivian mining assets. This information is being presented in the context of the Company's ongoing technical evaluation and development planning and should not be construed as a newly commissioned current technical report, updated mineral resource estimate, or reserve determination.

About South American Copper, Ltd.

South American Copper, Ltd. is a British Virgin Islands company and wholly owned subsidiary of American Copper & Gold Inc., focused on the development and advancement of precious and base metals mining assets in South America. Through its wholly owned Bolivian operating subsidiary, Minerasac SA S.R.L., the company controls the Ascensión de Guarayos gold, copper and silver project in eastern Bolivia, including substantial mineral concession holdings, related surface rights, established infrastructure, operating permits, and multiple development-stage mineral targets.

Additional information is available on the company's corporate website here: .

For additional background, South American Copper's January 2026 Corporate Business Summary provided by the company, can be viewed here: South American Copper Business Summary

About Everlert, Inc. (now operating as American Gold & Copper Inc.)

Everlert, Inc. (OTC: EVLI), a Nevada corporation now operating under the legal name American Gold & Copper Inc., is a U.S. public company focused on the acquisition, evaluation, development, and advancement of strategic copper, gold, silver, and related mineral resource opportunities. Following the recently completed reverse merger transaction, the Company's initial operating focus is the continued technical evaluation and advancement of the Ascensión de Guarayos copper-gold-silver project in eastern Bolivia through its wholly owned subsidiaries American Copper & Gold Inc., South American Copper Ltd., and Minerasac SA S.R.L.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's strategic plans for the continued evaluation and advancement of its Bolivian mining assets; anticipated additional technical review, exploration planning, development initiatives, financing activities, potential exchange listings, management expansion, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“potential,”“may,”“could,”“will,” and similar expressions.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to capital availability, regulatory approvals, technical evaluation outcomes, commodity price volatility, political and operational risks in Bolivia, environmental and permitting matters, risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, and other risks associated with development-stage public companies.

Certain technical and project information referenced in this release is derived from historical technical reports and supplementary technical materials reviewed by independent consultants. Such information has not been updated into a current technical report and should not be relied upon as a current compliant mineral resource or reserve estimate.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Investor Relations Contact:

Everlert, Inc. (now operating as American Gold & Copper Inc)

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