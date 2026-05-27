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Flora Materials Debuts Resilient, Bio-Based Shoreline Flooring Collection, At Neocon 2026
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Woman-owned biomaterials company to unveil U.S.-made flooring tiles developed from oyster shell byproducts and preview its patent-pending tulip-based resin technology
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