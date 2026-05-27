Switzerland Social Commerce Intelligence Databook 2026: A $28.19 Billion Market By 2031 - 50+ Kpis On End-Use Sectors, Operational Kpis, Retail Product Dynamics, And Consumer Demographics

Dublin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The social commerce market in Switzerland is on a promising growth trajectory, predicted to expand by 7.7% annually, reaching USD 20.28 billion by 2026. This follows substantial growth from 2022 to 2025, marked by a CAGR of 12.6%. The positive trend is expected to persist, with a CAGR of 6.8% projected for 2026-2031, culminating in a market size of approximately USD 28.19 billion by 2031.

This comprehensive report delivers a data-driven analysis of Switzerland's social commerce sector, uncovering market opportunities and risks within various retail categories. It presents over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) at the national level, offering an expansive view of market dynamics, size forecasts, and share statistics.

The report dissects opportunities within the social commerce domain by type-domestic versus cross-border, social platform, payment method, business model, consumer segment, and urban classification. It also highlights consumer behavior and retail spending patterns, providing a deeper understanding of market forces through KPIs detailed in both value and volume terms.

Reasons to buy



Insights on Strategy & Innovation: Explore strategic initiatives taken by key players to gain market share and foster innovation in social commerce.

In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics in Switzerland: Learn about emerging opportunities, key drivers, and trends. The report offers detailed market segmentation with 50+ KPIs.

Value and Volume KPIs for Accurate Understanding: These indicators support precise understanding of market dynamics.

Gain extensive insights with this report, featuring 44 tables and 57 charts, facilitating strategic decision-making through comprehensive analysis.

Competitive Landscape: Obtain a snapshot of the competitive environment, aiding strategy development through insights into current industry structures.

Develop Strategies to Gain Market Share: Fine-tune targeting strategies by identifying growth categories and assessing unique market trends and risks. Deeper Understanding of Consumer Behaviour: Enhance ROI by understanding evolving consumer behaviors and retail spending dynamics within the social commerce sector.

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