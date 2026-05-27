IPL 2026: Jadeja Comes In For RR As SRH Elect To Bowl In Eliminator

MENAFN - IANS) New Chandigarh, May 27 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (2026) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Wednesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad made one change to their XI, bringing in Praful Hinge in place of Salil Arora. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals also tweaked their combination with Ravindra Jadeja replacing Shubham Dubey in the starting lineup.

Pat Cummins said the experience of playing high-pressure matches can help players stay relaxed heading into a big fixture, but stressed that Sunrisers Hyderabad's recent form was a bigger positive. The SRH captain added that the side prefers to keep plans with the ball“very simple”, only targeting specific batters when needed. Confirming one change to the XI, Cummins said Praful Hinge returns to the side. Unfazed by the pressure of chasing at the venue, Cummins backed SRH's batting strength, saying they had won plenty of games batting second and were ready to“have a crack first with the ball.”

Riyan Parag admitted he was“a little undecided” at the toss and said he would probably have preferred to bowl first. The Rajasthan Royals skipper also confirmed he was fit to play. RR made one change to their XI, Ravindra Jadeja slots into the starting side with Shubham Dubey moved to the Impact Player bench.

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Punja

Impact substitutes: Shubham Dubey, Sushant Mishra, Amanal Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge

Impact substitutes: Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel