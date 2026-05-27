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New Cozy Mystery Across and Down in the Desert By M J Coss Blends Crossword Clues, Archaeology, and Desert Secrets
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) M. J. Coss introduces readers to retired archaeologist Phyllis Doran in a puzzle-filled mystery set in the Arizona desert
Across and Down in the Desert: A Phyllis Doran Cozy Mystery by M. J. Coss invites readers into the rugged beauty of the Arizona desert, where crossword puzzles, buried secrets, and long-forgotten mysteries collide. Released on May 1, 2026, this cozy mystery combines archaeology, suspense, and layered clues in a story where every answer leads deeper into danger.
Retired archaeologist Phyllis Doran has traded academic digs for the quiet freedom of desert life. But when a strange crossword puzzle appears alongside the disappearance of a fellow archaeologist, Phyllis is drawn into a trail of hidden messages, abandoned mines, and deadly secrets hidden beneath the Arizona sands. As the clues become more personal, she realizes someone has turned the desert itself into a puzzle, and solving it may cost her everything.
Filled with clever wordplay, hidden codes, and the striking landscapes of the American Southwest, Across and Down in the Desert delivers a fresh take on the cozy mystery genre. Fans of puzzle-driven mysteries, archaeological intrigue, and strong female sleuths will find themselves pulled into Phyllis Doran’s search for the truth.
Some puzzles are meant to be solved. Others are meant to be discovered. In the Arizona desert, Phyllis Doran finds one that just might be both.
About the Author
M. J. Coss is the author of the Phyllis Doran Mystery series, beginning with Across and Down in the Desert. Blending puzzle-driven storytelling with richly detailed settings, his work explores the intersection of history, language, and human resilience.
Set against the striking backdrop of the American Southwest, his mysteries follow retired field archaeologist Phyllis Doran as she uncovers buried secrets that refuse to stay hidden. With a love of wordplay and layered clues, Coss crafts stories where every answer leads to a deeper question, and every puzzle carries real consequences.
He is also the author of the Grady the Groundhog’s Maplewood Tales series for young readers (also available on Amazon), written under the name C.A. Coss.
Coss lives in Northeast Ohio with his family, where he continues to write stories that celebrate curiosity, perseverance, and the thrill of discovery.
Across and Down in the Desert is available for purchase on Amazon.
Book Details
Title: Across and Down in the Desert
Subtitle: A Phyllis Doran Cozy Mystery
Author: M. J. Coss
Publisher: Independently Published
Publication Date: May 1, 2026
ISBN: 9798259460133
Genre: Cozy Mystery
PR by BookBuzz
BookBuzzhelps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. We also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let’s Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!
Across and Down in the Desert: A Phyllis Doran Cozy Mystery by M. J. Coss invites readers into the rugged beauty of the Arizona desert, where crossword puzzles, buried secrets, and long-forgotten mysteries collide. Released on May 1, 2026, this cozy mystery combines archaeology, suspense, and layered clues in a story where every answer leads deeper into danger.
Retired archaeologist Phyllis Doran has traded academic digs for the quiet freedom of desert life. But when a strange crossword puzzle appears alongside the disappearance of a fellow archaeologist, Phyllis is drawn into a trail of hidden messages, abandoned mines, and deadly secrets hidden beneath the Arizona sands. As the clues become more personal, she realizes someone has turned the desert itself into a puzzle, and solving it may cost her everything.
Filled with clever wordplay, hidden codes, and the striking landscapes of the American Southwest, Across and Down in the Desert delivers a fresh take on the cozy mystery genre. Fans of puzzle-driven mysteries, archaeological intrigue, and strong female sleuths will find themselves pulled into Phyllis Doran’s search for the truth.
Some puzzles are meant to be solved. Others are meant to be discovered. In the Arizona desert, Phyllis Doran finds one that just might be both.
About the Author
M. J. Coss is the author of the Phyllis Doran Mystery series, beginning with Across and Down in the Desert. Blending puzzle-driven storytelling with richly detailed settings, his work explores the intersection of history, language, and human resilience.
Set against the striking backdrop of the American Southwest, his mysteries follow retired field archaeologist Phyllis Doran as she uncovers buried secrets that refuse to stay hidden. With a love of wordplay and layered clues, Coss crafts stories where every answer leads to a deeper question, and every puzzle carries real consequences.
He is also the author of the Grady the Groundhog’s Maplewood Tales series for young readers (also available on Amazon), written under the name C.A. Coss.
Coss lives in Northeast Ohio with his family, where he continues to write stories that celebrate curiosity, perseverance, and the thrill of discovery.
Across and Down in the Desert is available for purchase on Amazon.
Book Details
Title: Across and Down in the Desert
Subtitle: A Phyllis Doran Cozy Mystery
Author: M. J. Coss
Publisher: Independently Published
Publication Date: May 1, 2026
ISBN: 9798259460133
Genre: Cozy Mystery
PR by BookBuzz
BookBuzzhelps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. We also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let’s Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!
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