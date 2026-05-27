Historic Landmark Legislation Signed Into Law

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) H.R. 2815, the“Cape Fox Land Entitlement Finalization Act of 2025”

Ketchikan, Alaska, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, May 19, 2026, Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) is proud to announce that the President signed into law H.R. 2815, the“Cape Fox Land Entitlement Finalization Act of 2025.

This law waives the requirement under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act for the Cape Fox Village Corporation to receive certain Federal land for settlement purposes and authorizes CFC to select other previously identified land.

CFC would like to thank Alaska Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, and Alaska Republican Congressman Nick Begich III, for their tireless efforts and hard work representing Alaska in getting this piece of legislation signed into law.

The landmark passage of this bill authorizes the conveyance of approximately 180.3 acres of federal land in the Tongass National Forest to CFC, which is the Alaska Native Village Corporation for Saxman, Alaska, to fulfill its remaining ANCSA land entitlement. This land connects previously conveyed parcels and supports the development of a road and transmission line linking the Mahoney Lake hydroelectric site to the Beaver Falls Power Grid – a project vital to grid stabilization, energy development, and renewable power in the region.

“This is a historic achievement for Cape Fox Corporation and our shareholders,” said Clifford Blair, Board President of Cape Fox Corporation.“The Cape Fox Land Entitlement Finalization Act fulfills a long-standing ANCSA promise and provides Cape Fox with land that can support future access, renewable energy development, and economic growth. We sincerely thank Representative Begich, Senators Murkowski and Sullivan, and the entire Alaska Congressional Delegation for their leadership and commitment.”

The origins of this legislation can be traced to the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA). Under ANCSA, Alaska Native village corporations were granted the authority to select lands; however, CFC was the only ANCSA Corporation in Alaska subject to a restrictive provision that prohibited land selection within six miles of the city of Ketchikan. Consequently, the only parcels available consisted of steep, mountainous terrain with no economic or subsistence value. This 50-year restriction prevented and delayed CFC from attaining its full land entitlement as outlined in the original ANCSA agreement.

“I was honored to represent Cape Fox on Capitol Hill during the congressional hearing, with Board Vice-Secretary/Treasurer Crystal Blair in attendance, to explain the importance of this legislation,” said Thomas Harris, Board Vice-President of Cape Fox Corporation.“We are extremely grateful to our Congressional Leadership Team for helping CFC achieve this 50-year goal, which not only resolves a long-standing land entitlement issue but also helps CFC further its Community Development Mission to support local economic development and job creation, as well as access to local renewable and grid stabilization power. It also represents the potential to create Ketchikan's very first 40-mile tourism corridor loop stretching from downtown Ketchikan ports, along South Tongass Highway to Saxman and Mountain Point, alongside George Inlet to Beaver Falls, past George Inlet Cannery, up to Mahoney Lake, onto White River, up the Harriet Hunt Road, back down past Ward Lake, on through to Ward Cove and then along North Tongass Highway right back to downtown Ketchikan.“

In the end, the act delivers on the promises that ANCSA had previously left unfulfilled, opening opportunities for economic growth, energy self-sufficiency, and improved access to land.

About Cape Fox Corporation

Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; marketing; training services; and logistical services. In addition, our Ketchikan, Alaska operations offer a robust portfolio of commercial enterprises, including hospitality and lodging, diverse dining experiences, and tourism ventures that showcase the rich culture, history, and natural beauty of the area.

Visit Cape Fox Corporation to learn more.

CONTACT: Heather Kaiser Cape Fox Corporation 703.686.2340...