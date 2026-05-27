ED Files Chargesheet In Rs 47.76Cr Delhi Land Grab Case Assets Worth Rs 45.84Cr Attached

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has filed a chargesheet under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, before the Special Court (PMLA) at Saket in Delhi against M/s Tarbia Education Foundation, Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, Vinod Kumar and Shriom Chauhan.

All the individual accused were earlier arrested by the ED during the course of the investigation.

The ED initiated the probe on the basis of FIRs registered by Delhi Police regarding the fraudulent acquisition of land bearing Khasra No. 792 at Village Madanpur Khadar in New Delhi.

The accused allegedly used forged and fabricated documents, including General Powers of Attorney (GPAs) and other title papers, to illegally transfer the property to the Tarbia Education Foundation.

During the investigation, ED officials found that the GPAs used for the land transfer were dated January 7, 2004. However, several original landowners had died decades before that date.

Further investigation revealed that Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and others had allegedly conspired to forge signatures and thumb impressions of the deceased landowners to grab the property. The GPAs were reportedly forged in 2012-13, shortly before the transfer to the foundation.

To give the illegal transaction an appearance of legitimacy, the accused allegedly created a façade of banking transactions in connivance with each other.

The investigation also uncovered massive cash transactions allegedly carried out by Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui in connection with the land grab.

The total proceeds of crime in the case have been quantified at approximately Rs 47.76 crore.

The ED has already attached the disputed land, valued at Rs 45.84 crore, which was allegedly held illegally by Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and the Tarbia Education Foundation. The attachment was carried out to prevent further misuse of the alleged proceeds of crime.

The case highlights an alleged sophisticated land fraud involving document forgery and money laundering. The agency's action follows detailed scrutiny of documents, financial trails and witness statements.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether there are any additional links or beneficiaries connected to the alleged conspiracy.