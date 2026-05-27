YSRCP To Launch 'Two Years Of Backstabbing' Protest Against Naidu Govt

YSRCP Announces Statewide Protest Campaign

YSRCP Chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday announced a statewide protest campaign from June 4 to June 12 under the title "Two Years of Backstabbing," accusing the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government of betraying public trust and failing to fulfil its election promises.

Addressing party leaders at the central office, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the protests would begin on June 4 at mandal centres across Andhra Pradesh. According to the statement from the party, during the programmes, party leaders and workers will display Chandrababu Naidu's election manifesto, guarantees and bonds given to people during the elections, and burn copies of them as a mark of protest against the betrayal of public faith. He directed party in-charges to actively participate in the agitation at the mandal level.

As part of the campaign, YSRCP will also organise town hall meetings at constituency headquarters on either June 8 or June 9. Farmers, women, youth and representatives from various sections of society will participate in discussions on the two years of anti-people governance, broken promises and administrative failures under the coalition government, a party said in a statement.

The final phase of the agitation will be held on June 12 with large-scale rallies in all constituency centres across the state. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the programmes are aimed at exposing the government's failure to improve people's living standards despite making several promises before elections. He added that he would personally monitor the conduct of the protest programmes across the state.

Gearing Up for Local Body Elections

The YSRCP chief also asked party leaders to prepare strongly for the upcoming local body elections. Referring to recent local body by-elections, he stated that the ruling coalition had misused official machinery and police to intimidate YSRCP leaders and workers.

Despite such pressures, he said the party should treat the local body elections as prestigious and stand united against the ruling party's conspiracies. He directed MLAs and constituency in-charges to support every party worker contesting the elections and ensure that cadres remain confident and motivated.

Reddy stressed that the YSRCP flag should fly in every local body seat and warned against allowing unanimous elections anywhere, stating that such instances would be treated seriously.

Concerns Over Electoral Roll Revision

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed concern over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and cautioned party leaders to remain alert. He said several political parties across the country had raised fears over large-scale deletion of votes allegedly impacting election results in states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

He claimed that even the removal of a small number of genuine votes in every village could significantly affect constituency-level outcomes. At the same time, he stated that the party should closely monitor bogus and duplicate votes linked to the TDP. Citing Kuppam as an example, he said there were thousands of suspicious votes with repeated names and identical family details in the voter lists. He asked party cadre to carefully scrutinise electoral rolls, identify fake votes and strengthen the party at the grassroots level by taking the "Two Years of Backstabbing" booklet to every household and creating awareness on the government's failures and false promises.

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