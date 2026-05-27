Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Worth $4.06 Billion By 2031, At 7.2%, Says Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --The long fiber thermoplastics market is significantly influenced by the presence of global and regional manufacturers. Rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and expanding applications in consumer goods are further supporting market growth. Advancements in materials engineering and compounding technologies are enhancing the performance of long fiber thermoplastics, enabling wider adoption. The growing focus on sustainability, recyclability, and material efficiency, along with increasing investments in advanced manufacturing and electrification, continues to strengthen global demand for long fiber thermoplastics.

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200 - Market Data Tables

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List of Key Players in Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market:

Celanese Corporation (US)SABIC (Saudi Arabia)Avient Corporation (US)Daicel Corporation (Japan)RTP Company (US)Lotte Chemical Corporation (South Korea)Syensqo (BelgiumBASF SE (Germany)Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan)Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market:

Growing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles.Complex manufacturing processes.Increasing adoption in metal replacement applications.Need to reduce overall system co.

Key Findings of the Study:

Based on fiber type, the carbon fiber segment accounted for the second-largest share of the long fiber thermoplastics market in 2025. This is attributed to its superior mechanical properties, including a high strength-to-weight ratio, excellent stiffness, and strong fatigue resistance, making it suitable for high-performance and structural applications. Carbon fiber-reinforced thermoplastics are increasingly used in automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications where weight reduction and enhanced durability are critical. The growing adoption of electric vehicles and the need for lightweight materials to improve energy efficiency are further driving demand for carbon fiber-based long fiber thermoplastics. Advancements in manufacturing processes and an increasing focus on high-performance composites are supporting the expansion of this segment, despite relatively higher costs compared to glass fiber alternatives.

Based on resin type, the polyamide (PA) segment held the second-largest market share in 2025. This is primarily due to its excellent mechanical strength, thermal stability, and chemical resistance, making it well suited for demanding engineering applications. Polyamide-based long-fiber thermoplastics are widely used in automotive, electrical & electronics, and industrial components where durability, heat resistance, and structural integrity are critical. The increasing demand for lightweight, high-performance materials in automotive applications, particularly for under-the-hood and structural components, is a key factor driving the adoption of polyamide-based long-fiber thermoplastics. The material's ability to withstand high temperatures and harsh operating conditions supports its growing use in electrical systems and industrial applications, further contributing to its strong market position.

Based on end-use industry, the electrical & electronics segment accounted for the second-highest market share in 2025. This is supported by the growing use of long-fiber thermoplastics in applications requiring high dimensional stability, electrical insulation, and flame resistance. These materials are widely used in components such as connectors, housings, circuit breakers, and enclosures, where performance under thermal and electrical stress is critical. The segment is further driven by the rapid expansion of consumer electronics, increasing electrification across industries, and the growing need for compact, lightweight, and durable materials. Stringent safety standards and the shift toward miniaturized, high-performance electronic devices are accelerating the adoption of long-fiber thermoplastics in electrical and electronic applications.

Based on region, North America accounted for the third-largest share of the long fiber thermoplastics market in 2025, supported by strong demand from the automotive and electrical & electronics industries. The presence of established OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, along with a well-developed manufacturing ecosystem, is driving adoption of advanced materials for lightweighting and performance enhancement. The region also benefits from increasing investments in electric vehicle production and advanced manufacturing technologies, which are accelerating the use of long fiber thermoplastics in structural and semi-structural applications. A growing focus on sustainability, fuel efficiency standards, and material innovation is further contributing to steady demand for long fiber thermoplastics in North America.

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